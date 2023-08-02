Former 'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey Debuts Girlfriend On Social Media

“Bachelorette” and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Gabby Windey announced on social media Wednesday that she’s happily coupled up again — with a woman.

“Told you I’m a girls girl!” she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a series of photos showing her and comedian Robby Hoffman together. A final photo shows Windey holding a rose in front of artwork depicting a Pride flag.

Advertisement

Windey also shared her news on “The View.”

“I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it,” she told the hosts about her sexuality, per The Wrap. “I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it.”

“You know I love to stir the pot and tease, but I did want to wait until I was ready because it is a larger conversation because I’m dating a girl! And it’s been honestly, truly, really the best experience over these last three months,” Windey said in an Instagram story. “I’ve been in a relationship like I feel like I’ve never had before. But I wanted to tell you guys because I always just want to live my life honestly.”

Members of Bachelor Nation congratulated Windey in the comments of her post. Fellow “Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote: “Needed this love story!”

Advertisement

“Love you with my entire heart and soul,” added Rachel Recchia, who co-starred on Season 19 of the reality dating show alongside Windey.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia co-starred on Season 19 of "The Bachelorette." Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Windey first appeared on Season 26 of “The Bachelor” as one of 30 contestants vying for an engagement with lead Clayton Echard.

She ended her season of “The Bachelorette” engaged to real estate agent Erich Schwer, who had come under fire after images of him in blackface surfaced online as the season was airing. Schwer was also accused of leaving his ex-girlfriend so he could find fame on the show.

Windey and Schwer ultimately split just months after “The Bachelorette” finale aired in late 2022, as she was starring on the dance competition show “Dancing With the Stars.” She came in second on that show and went on to join the live tour.