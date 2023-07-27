Georgia Republican Tells Voters 'They Lied To You' After Giuliani Bombshell

One Georgia Republican is hoping the recent concession by Rudy Giuliani that he made defamatory statements concerning two Georgia poll workers finally causes MAGA voters to open their eyes.

In a new filing, the former New York City mayor conceded that he made defamatory and false statements about Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, but did not admit those statements caused damage to the pair.

Advertisement

The two women are suing Giuliani for defamation after he falsely asserted they committed election fraud to benefit President Joe Biden.

Still, Georgia GOP election official Gabriel Sterling pointed out on Twitter Thursday that Giuliani’s statement puts to rest any notion of “widespread voter fraud” during the 2020 presidential election.

“Rudy Giuliani admits that he lied about Shaye Moss & Ruby Freeman,” he wrote. “We’ve known for years that he lied about them and the events at State Farm Arena. For those that still believe there was widespread voter fraud, these people are admitting they lied to you.”

Rudy Giuliani admits that he lied about Shaye Moss & Ruby Freeman. We've known for years that he lied about them and the events at State Farm Arena. For those that still believe there was widespread voter fraud, these people are admitting they lied to you. https://t.co/B01EJ9BcZ0 — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) July 27, 2023

Advertisement

Giulinani’s concession and Sterling’s reaction to it come at a time when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is holding a special grand jury to investigate the efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Still, it remains to be seen whether Sterling’s tweet will have an effect on voters.