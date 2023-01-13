Food & Drinkvoices in foodalcoholismChefs

Gabriel Rucker: You Can Be A 'Cool Chef' And Still Be Sober

The Oregon-based chef is countering the stereotypical bad-boy persona of chefs by openly championing sobriety.

Author, food and travel writer, founder of Go Eat Give.

Illustration:Jianan Liu/HuffPost Photo:Getty Images,Le Pigeon, Stuart Mullenberg

Gabriel Rucker is the chef and owner of Le Pigeon and Canard restaurants in Portland, Oregon. He is a two-time James Beard Award winner, and a relentless advocate for sobriety and helping people in the Portland community who are struggling with addiction. In this Voices in Food story, Rucker talks about why it is important for chefs to move away from the bad-boy persona and to be vocal about promoting a sober, healthy lifestyle in the restaurant industry.

I liked to party in high school and college. I wasn’t a very good student and was suspended several times for drinking. When it was time to pick a career, the culinary industry seemed appealing, as it looked like it would suit my lifestyle. Anthony Bourdain was my poster boy. So I took cooking classes and started working in the kitchen.

When I got into the restaurant business, alcohol was my main stress aid, but slowly it became a habit. I knew I had an addition — I had seen my father in recovery, but I didn’t want to deal with it at the time. I was busy building my career and thought I’d wait till later to get sober. It wasn’t a priority in my life.

My wake-up call came in 2013, soon after my second child was born and my cookbook ”Le Pigeon: Cooking at the Dirty Bird” had just come out. I was a horrible mess during that cookbook tour. I wasn’t fully present and often showed up wasted. After I got back in town, we had some neighbors over and I got very drunk and created a scene. That’s when something clicked inside and I felt I needed to make a change. I asked my dad to take me to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

In the beginning, I just needed to learn how to stop drinking and how to live my life without alcohol. AA gave me that foundation — the meat and potatoes of how to recover, a blueprint for how to live a peaceful and serene life. It gave me a solid foundation and helped me see the bigger picture. I have not had a relapse since.

“I think people like us are helping move away from the bad boy persona that celebrity chefs are associated with. We are trying to show that you can be a cool chef and still live a good lifestyle.”

- Gabriel Rucker

Once I overcame my addiction, I no longer wanted to be anonymous. I wanted to share my story with anyone who could benefit from it. But I did not take any calculated steps in order to influence other people. I was just living a better life myself and sharing what I was doing. In today’s social media age, you can tell when someone is trying hard to grab attention. I wasn’t trying. I was genuine. I guess I was lucky that people were attracted to my run clubs, workout photos, and posts dedicated to sobriety and fitness.

My recovery-themed tattoo “one day at a time” is the main mantra of AA, which is a constant reminder that you only have to not drink one day at a time. I look at it every time I am stressed about work. But I also have some fun and stupid tattoos that remind me about the time I got wasted and got etched with a stoned unicorn flying out of my underpants!

I love being a sober chef. I am now able to think more clearly, be more creative, and not come into work hungover, feeling shitty. It’s an amazing feeling! As a leader of my restaurant crew, I am focused and present, and can expect others to do their best, too. I still have stress in my life, but I deal with it by exercising, swimming, eating pizza or simply by spending quality time with my family.

One day, I got a random phone call from Ben’s Friends founder Mickey Bakst asking if I would help start a West Coast chapter in Portland, so chef Gregory Gourdet and I did. I had heard about the organization being beneficial to people in the service industry. They are less structured and work as a complement to AA’s 12-step program, and offer a safe place for people to share their experiences and support each other. It is not only a comfortable place where sober chefs can connect, but also where struggling cooks who are not ready to jump into AA or rehab can find hope and inspiration from people who understand their battle. The pandemic really helped us grow. There were daily in-person and Zoom meetings, so you weren’t as isolated.

Chefs like me need to be in the forefront of having open conversations around sobriety. Some of us had the idea of collaborating for an event. So, in September 2018, we hosted the first-of-its-kind zero-proof dinner festival with nationally acclaimed chefs at Feast Portland. It was the first big collaboration of sober chefs and zero-proof bartenders. Around 70 people came, and trailblazing cooks like Sean Brock, Michael Solomonov, Andrew Zimmern and myself cooked. We shared our stories and stood together to make a public call for a healthier, less toxic industry. A bunch of young cooks around the country saw this and started thinking about how they, too, can make a change.

I tell my staff that alcohol is not bad. It’s just bad for me because I have an addiction issue. I ruined the privilege of drinking for myself, but I want to give others a choice to not drink, too. Just because you don’t drink doesn’t mean you can’t have a great experience when dining out. My staff and I created a five-course nonalcoholic drink-paired menu so we can show the creativity of our bartenders and servers, while offering a great alternative to diners.

I think people like us are helping move away from the bad-boy persona that celebrity chefs are associated with. We are trying to show that you can be a cool chef and still live a good lifestyle. I get messages from chefs from all over the country saying they follow me on Instagram or would like to make a similar change in their lives. I give them my phone number and take the time to talk to them. I believe talking in the open about these issues will help create that change across the industry.

I want to be a sober role model for the next generation of chefs, leading by example. Again, I don’t try to promote myself or be a spokesperson for anything, but rather just be accessible and inclusive. If they pay attention and are attracted to what I am doing, I am open to sharing more stories.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

One: Simple One-Pan Wonders (Jan. 10, 2023)

10 Cookbooks We're Dying To Get Our Hands On In The New Year

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

How Long Are You Protected After A COVID Infection Now?

Wellness

Depression Symptoms May Look Different For Black Women. Here’s How.

Style & Beauty

How To Prevent And Treat Winter’s Most Overlooked Skin Condition

Relationships

Working From Home Is A Better Deal For Husbands Than Wives, Study Shows

Parenting

11 Things Toddler Parents Say They’ll Never Do Again

Work/Life

4 Small Changes You Can Make Right Now If You Have A ‘Flaky’ Reputation At Work

Parenting

These Are The Most Common Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB In Kids

Shopping

37 Practical Products From Amazon That Readers Loved In 2022

Shopping

Channel Your Inner Katharine Hepburn With A Pair Of Wide-Leg Trousers This Winter

Shopping

Stay Organized Like The Pros With These 2023 Planners

Shopping

If You Have Short Lashes, You Might Want to Try One Of These Tubing Mascaras

Shopping

41 Useful Things That’ll Help Your Household Run Smoothly This Winter

Wellness

Forget New Year's Resolutions. Try This Goal-Setting Method Instead.

Shopping

Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts For Kids To Give Or Get

Shopping

The $17 Pan That Gives Every Brownie Perfect Edges

Shopping

How To Snag The Golden Globes' Biggest Fashion Trends

Parenting

These Comforting Illustrations Are The Perfect Balm For Overwhelmed Moms

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 100 Years Ago

Style & Beauty

You Won't Believe What TikTokers Are Doing With Their Period Blood

Shopping

36 Beloved TikTok Beauty Products You'll Want In Your Arsenal In 2023

Shopping

15 Fun Activities That Let Kids Get Crafty Without Destroying Your House

Parenting

What Is Child Endangerment? When Leaving Your Child Alone Becomes A Crime.

Shopping

Spice Up Your Winter Wardrobe With The Help Of Anthropologie's Sale

Wellness

This Is Your Body On A 10-Minute Walk

Home & Living

This New Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Food & Drink

Most Bartenders 'F'ing Hate' The Word 'Mocktail.' Here's Why.

Shopping

We’re Obsessed With These Lego Sets For Adults, And You Will Be Too

Shopping

37 Beauty Products Under $15 If You're Low-Maintenance But Want High-Maintenance Results

Relationships

Freudenfreude Might Be Just What Your Friendships Are Missing

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Chopped Cheese: The OG New York Sandwich That's Taking Over The Country

Style & Beauty

Are You Over-Applying Skin Care Products? Here's How To Tell If You're Using Too Much.

Wellness

The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Parenting

Dealing With Toddler Food Tantrums? These 5 ‘Pocket Phrases’ Will Help

Shopping

Wish You Had A Dishwasher? Reviewers Swear By This Small Countertop Version

Shopping

This Perfect Turtleneck Is A Forever Bestseller

Wellness

iPhones Have A Built-In White Noise Feature That No One Knows About

Shopping

33 Work-From-Home Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Shopping

According to Reviews, These iPhone Cases Are Pretty Indestructible

Home & Living

How To Spot A PR Cycle On Instagram And TikTok