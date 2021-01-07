“We’re back in the Senate chamber to finish our work and count the electoral votes from Arizona and every other state because this is our democracy,” Kelly wrote.

On Jan. 8, 2011, Giffords was shot in the head when a gunman opened fire at an event she was hosting at a grocery store in Tucson. Six people died, and 12 others were wounded.

She suffered a brain injury and underwent intensive speech and physical therapy. She has been advocating for gun control ever since.