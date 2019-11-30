Gabrielle Union Says 'Support Is Everything' In Sweet Post With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union publicly thanked her husband, Dwyane Wade, for his support amid controversy surrounding her ouster as a judge on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent.”

The actor posted a photo on Instagram of Wade kissing her forehead on Friday.

“Lord, you KNOW I’m tryin... whew and breathe. Support is everything,” Union wrote.

On Thanksgiving Day, Union shared a family photo and thanked “all the friends and family that have my back” and “family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no is looking.”

Earlier this week, Variety reported that Union had spoken up about a culture of racism and racist jokes on the set of “AGT” and that those complaints were linked to her exit.

Among the allegations were claims that the actor was told her rotating hair styles were “too Black” for “AGT.”

A Vulture report published Wednesday cited sources who similarly alleged that Union was perceived as “difficult” for calling out the show’s behind-the-scenes racist culture.

In a joint statement to HuffPost earlier this week, NBC and Fremantle, the production company behind “AGT,” said the series “has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show.”

“The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity,” the statement read. “NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

Union, Julianne Hough and Terry Crews joined “AGT” judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel for the show’s 14th season. On Nov. 22, Variety reported that both Union and Hough would not be returning for the upcoming 15th season.

Wade addressed Union’s exit in a series of tweets on Wednesday. He noted that he was still “waiting on a good answer” for why Union was let go.

He added in a later tweet that he was proud of Union for “standing up for what she stands for.”

So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

A number of people in the entertainment industry came to Union’s defense on Twitter, including “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, who urged white women to stand up to racism.

Love you @itsgabrielleu. You’re one of the real ones. ♥️ https://t.co/102s0R2pI0 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) November 28, 2019

Happy thanksgiving to only @itsgabrielleu — Robin Thede (@robinthede) November 28, 2019

This is a @itsgabrielleu appreciation post because she was such a bomb ass boss to me. We danced all day on set shooting multiple collections for her line, and she was the kindest heart ever. Rare to meet idols so humble and warm. Truly beautiful on the inside and out. I❤️UQueen pic.twitter.com/8IfatSKpZP — Isis King (@MsIsisKing) November 29, 2019

Union expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support on social media in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

“So many tears, so much gratitude,” she wrote. “THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”