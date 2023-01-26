Gabrielle Union Explains Why Her ‘Bring It On’ Movie Sequel Is Still A Work In Progress

Gabrielle Union is cheering on the idea of making a sequel to the 2000 cult classic teen movie “Bring It On.”

The actor, who played cheerleading squad captain Isis in the original, told Variety on Thursday that the sequel has been in the works for quite some time.

“We’ve been developing a sequel forever,” she said. “But for folks who don’t exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years.”

Union starred alongside Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford in “Bring It On.” Her character, Isis, led the fictional East Compton High School cheer squad to the championships to defeat Rancho Carne High, the fictional San Diego rivals led by Torrance Shipman (Dunst).

Union told Entertainment Tonight last week that she’s been working on developing a “Bring It On” sequel that centers on the East Compton High cheerleading team, the Clovers.

The “Truth Be Told” actor previously hinted on Twitter that a sequel was in the works, ET reported.

In August, Union published a quote tweet of a post that celebrated the original film’s 22nd anniversary. The movie has spurred several direct-to-video sequels, including “Bring It On Again,” that did not include any of the original cast.

“Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager,” she tweeted.

Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😳🤷🏾♀️🙏🏾 #BringItOn https://t.co/7xEAVmrSwc — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 25, 2022

In 2021, Union shared that she had some regrets about how she approached her role in the original movie.

The actor told People that she “put a muzzle” on her character, who confronted Dunst’s character in the movie over her overwhelmingly white cheerleading squad stealing routines from the Clovers, a predominantly Black squad. She said she regretted the decision to have Isis “offer grace.”

“I thought that was being the bigger person,” she said. “But instead, I wasn’t giving full voice to the frustration and harm that cultural appropriation causes. I didn’t allow her to be as angry and disappointed and frustrated as she should have been.”

“A young Black girl should have said, ‘Yeah, you stole our routines, and when you were forced to come up with your own, you weren’t good enough,’” Union added. “But I didn’t give her a full voice.”