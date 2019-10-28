Gabrielle Union And Daughter In 'Bring It On' Outfits Is Halloween Heaven

Here’s something to cheer about: Gabrielle Union and baby daughter Kaavia twinning in “Bring It On” outfits. (See the images below.)

Union on Sunday posted the Instagram photos and video of them rocking the near-matching cheerleading uniforms, drawing rah-rahs from Halle Berry and Taraji P. Henson.

“Brought It. #CaliforniaLove,” Union wrote on the entry.

Union bolstered her acting career playing Isis, the head cheerleader of the Clovers from East Compton, who battle rival squad the Toros of San Diego headed by Kirsten Dunst as Torrance in the 2000 teen classic.

A handful of direct-to-video sequels without Union and Dunst happened, but the addition of Kaavia, who turns 1 in November, could present the perfect opportunity for an adorable reboot.

At the very least, Kaavia and Mom are winning Halloween.