Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade To Be Honored At 2023 NAACP Image Awards

The ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 25.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are set to receive a top honor at the upcoming 54th NAACP Image Awards.

The couple will be honored with the President’s Award at the ceremony on Feb. 25, the NAACP announced Wednesday. The award recognizes individuals for their work in public service.

“We’re thrilled to present this award to Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade who together have consistently utilized their platforms to advance social justice and raise awareness to the inequalities existing in our country,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP’s president and CEO, according to a press release.

“We’re proud to recognize the couple’s tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all,” he continued.

The civil rights organization recognized some of the couple’s humanitarian efforts, including their past work raising money for GLSEN, an organization that aims to “support LGBTQ youth in schools and extracurricular activities,” according to its website.

Last year, the NAACP presented the President’s Award to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. During their acceptance speech, Harry said that he and Meghan had a shared “commitment to a life of service.”

Other past honorees include LeBron James, Rihanna and Jay-Z.

This year’s awards ceremony is slated to air live on BET from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, with an audience in attendance for the first time in three years.

