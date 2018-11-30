Gabrielle Union Shares Message On Struggles With Fertility: 'You Are Not Alone'

Gabrielle Union continues to be open about her struggles with fertility. The actress has used her public platform to let families know they’re not alone.

Union shared a photo of her and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, with a caption sharing moments they “decided to embrace faith” that their daughter Kaavia James would arrive.

“We held onto each other in joy and peace and allowed ourselves to look forward to her arrival ... ,” Union wrote in the caption. “For lots of people/families who have been on their own unique fertility/family creation journey, hope can feel like a cruel joke that plays on repeat.”

Earlier this month, Wade and Union welcomed their baby girl, born via surrogate.

The celebrity couple has since shared adorable photos capturing their growing family on social media. Wade has three sons, Zion Malachi Airamis, Zaire Blessing Dwyane and Xavier Zechariah. The couple also parent Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris.

The actress has talked about her struggles with fertility in her book, We’re Going to Need More Wine.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” she wrote. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Union offered more words of support to people with fertility struggles in her post on Instagram.