Gabrielle Union Pokes Fun At Outrage That She And Dwyane Wade Split Everything 50/50

Gabrielle Union appears unbothered by the criticism she has received online after she recently shared some details about her financial arrangement with her husband, retired NBA great Dwyane Wade.

On Tuesday, the actor posted a video on Instagram that showed her joyfully dancing and singing before sharing a kiss with Wade.

“I love when he matches my energy, 50/50 over here,” she captioned the post, adding a winking-face emoji.

Union was seemingly responding to the recent backlash she has received on social media after she revealed in an interview discussing finances with Bloomberg last week that she and Wade “split everything 50/50.”

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household because in this household we split everything 50/50,” she said, before noting that she and Wade also each provide financial support for other households.

Union’s comments about her family’s approach to divvying up their household finances caused quite a stir on Twitter, with many people suggesting that the actor/producer/entrepreneur should leave all expenses to Wade.

“Gabrielle Union said she go 50/50 with a man who is a part owner of an NBA team,” one Twitter user wrote. “The lights are on but ain’t nobody home.”

“Hyper independence is a trauma response,” wrote another.

But other Twitter users thought Union’s remarks were perfectly standard, and more importantly, that it’s the couple’s prerogative to manage their finances however they want.

“Women are terrified of 50/50 because the unpaid labour is rarely 50/50 - so women end up being exploited,” one person tweeted. “This is a working class, poor people issue. Please stop projecting on to millionaires Gabrielle Union, and Dwayne Wade.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Bloomberg, Union also made the point that she still struggles with anxiety surrounding her finances, saying that she has “more responsibilities for my money.”

