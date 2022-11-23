Gabrielle Union Shares Why Dwyane Wade Tattooed Her Initials And Not Her First Name

Gabrielle Union recently shared that her husband Dwyane Wade’s decision to tattoo her initials — and not her first name — on his inner wrist had a lot to do with the past.

The actor explained during Wednesday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that her ex-husband, Chris Howard, had tattooed her first name on his arm. They were married from 2001 to 2006.

The retired NBA star didn’t want to do the same, she explained.

“My former spouse got a very large ‘Gabrielle’... in a very distinct font that you can’t miss it,” she said. “And then we broke up.”

“So D was like, ‘I will never get your name tattooed on me because I want us to work,’” she explained.

When co-host Kelly Ripa asked if Wade chose to tattoo Union’s initials for superstitious reasons, she responded: “He was like, ‘I don’t need to learn that lesson.’”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade pictured on Oct. 7, 2022, in New York. MEGA via Getty Images

Union had posted a video on Instagram earlier this month showing the moment Wade surprised her with his tattoo tribute. The actor was with Wade when he got the tattoo during their visit to Cape Town, South Africa, earlier this month. They had been traveling throughout Africa to celebrate Union’s 50th birthday on Oct. 29.