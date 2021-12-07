Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's 3-Year-Old Had Zero Time For A Holiday Party

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Kaavia James, may have recently attended a festive holiday pageant at her school, but that doesn’t mean she thought it was worth her time.

Union shared a hilarious video on Instagram on Sunday that showed her adorable 3-year-old looking seemingly unimpressed as she roamed around the party.

At one point in the video, Kaavia James can be seen standing onstage — wearing a Christmas-themed ensemble complete with a candy cane headband — appearing rather disinterested in the excitement around her.

“They say the holiday season is upon us. Kaavia James disagrees,” Union joked in the caption of the post.

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 on July 11, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Union or Wade have captured their daughter giving hilarious side-eyes.

The couple often talk about about their little one’s funny “shady” facial expressions. They even wrote a children’s book inspired by Kaavia James titled “Shady Baby,” which was released in the spring.

Union told People in April that those funny, shady moments are her daughter’s “super power.”

“Shade is her super power because when Kaavia gives you a look, it’s either you’re not respecting her boundaries or something is happening that she doesn’t like,” she said.