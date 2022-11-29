Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Video Of Her 4-Year-Old Singing Karaoke On Stage

Gabrielle Union recently shared some adorable footage of her 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, singing her heart out at a karaoke event.

The actor posted an Instagram video Sunday of her little one performing for a crowd on Thanksgiving Day. Kaavia can be seen dancing and singing several tunes such as “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys and “Let It Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen.”

“Who is this lil karaoke [queen] ... and what has she done with @kaaviajames ?!?!” Union wrote in the post’s caption, using a crown emoji and the girl’s Instagram handle.

Actor Gabrielle Union, husband Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia James at Disney's "Strange World" premiere on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Union, who shares Kaavia with former NBA star Dwyane Wade, has previously showcased some of her daughter’s other talents online as well.

The actor posted a video to Instagram earlier this month from the girl’s recent birthday party, themed around the Disney film “Encanto.” Taking on the role of the character Isabela, Kaavia can be seen flipping her hair while dressed up in a flowery purple dress.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote several original songs for “Encanto,” celebrated Kaavia’s acting skills in the comments section of Union’s post.