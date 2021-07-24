Gabrielle Union Flaunts Natural Curls After Her 'Big Chop': 'I Did A Thing'

Gabrielle Union showed off her natural curls after her “big chop” in stunning photos she posted on Instagram on Friday.

The actor noted that movies often portray women cutting their hair when they’ve hit a low point in life, but that she was, of course, in good spirits before her big haircut.

“So, I did a thing,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new.”

Union has talked openly about her natural hair journey before.

In an interview with People in February, she discussed how prevailing societal issues and stigmas rooted in Black hair discrimination impacted her as a child.

“When I was younger, I hated everything about [my hair]. I wanted it to be anything but what it was,” Union said. She later added, “I was inundated with images and messages saying, ‘You’re just not as pretty as so-and-so.’”

“The images that I saw on TV and in magazines and film reaffirmed what they were saying,” she continued. “That I wasn’t ‘it,’ and people who look like me aren’t ‘it.’ You couldn’t possibly have that ‘it factor’ and have hair like mine or skin like mine.”

Union explained that as she got older she realized how beautiful and resilient her natural hair is ― in spite of anti-Black societal messages conveying otherwise.

“I marvel at my hair’s strength and all of the diversity of looks and styles that I can achieve,” she said. “I can literally transform into anything.”

In February, Union shared a video of herself showing her curls blowing in the wind.

“It’s the skin and curls for me,” she captioned that post.