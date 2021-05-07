Gabrielle Union Posts Hilarious TikTok Remembering Her Prom Date: 'Love Of My Life'

Gabrielle Union recently joked about how her high school prom date was once the love of her life, and how things (obviously) turned out different.

The actor posted a TikTok on Thursday of herself superimposed over the couple’s prom photo. She calls her date the “love of my life,” but according to Union, their love — and communication — was short-lived.

In the video, Union lip-syncs to “Never Forget You” by the Noisettes as the words on the screen read: “Went to prom with the ‘love of my life.’ Never seen nor heard from him since.”

The “Being Mary Jane” actor, who is married to retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, also joked in the caption that her prom date was number 107 out of the 783 loves of her life.

“The support group meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” she added.

The actor has clearly had more success with one of her 783 loves since things with her prom date didn’t quite work out.

Wade, whom she wed in 2014, told People last month that he believed that as Union’s husband, it was his job to be a part of her “evolution.”

“She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine,“ he said. “It’s not my job to change who she is, it’s my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up.”

The two welcomed baby Kaavia James in November 2018. Wade is also father to Zaya, Zaire and Xavier. Union and Wade also parent his nephew Dahveon Morris.

Not all of Union’s TikToks are centered on her high school prom dates and past loves.

The actor posted a video last month noting that while Ralph Tresvant from New Edition was her childhood crush, Wade remains her “forever crush.”