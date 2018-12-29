Gabrielle Union Shuts Down Fan Who Told Her To 'Dress Her Age'

Bring it on, haters, because Gabrielle Union knows how to handle unsolicited criticism like a boss.

The 46-year-old actress posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a gorgeous black dress with colorful green sneakers, but one particular follower wasn’t feeling her outfit of the day.

“Can you dress your age please,” the critic said.

Union replied with a sarcastic comeback, as captured by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

“Oh I’d loooove to hear what you think is age appropriate.” the actress wrote. “Please gimme allll the age appropriate fashion [advice] I didn’t know I needed in my life.”

Union has her own, sleek style, and she’s never shied away from trying new things. The actress recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her line, the Gabrielle Union Company, that’s housed within New York & Company. She has described her collection as “fun, flirty, functional and fly.”

“When I was approached about doing a line with New York & Company, my biggest thing was I wanted to create a line that my own family could wear,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle earlier this year, adding that one of her major focuses was on “tweaking [things] to make sure that [the clothes] stayed affordable.”

But the actress clearly has more important things to focus on than fashion criticism, as she recently welcomed her first child with husband Dwyane Wade, via surrogate. The two and their baby girl, Kaavia James, recently celebrated their first Christmas together.

The actress posted a photo of herself snuggled together with Kaavia James, along with an inspiring message for anyone out there who was having a tough time.

“To everyone feeling alone, scared, unsafe, unsure, without hope... hang on,” she said. “Hang on. You are loved and you are not alone. Been there, hold on. Love and Light to all.”

Prior to her daughter’s birth via surrogate, Union previously opened up about her fertility struggles in her book, We’re Going to Need More Wine.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union wrote. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.” She also spoke about the difficulty of starting a family during an interview with Redbook in 2015.