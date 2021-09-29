Gabrielle Union Spent A WTF Amount In 1 Night At A Strip Club

When it comes to strip clubs, Gabrielle Union says bring it on.

The actor told Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday that she frequented the nightspots 10 to 15 times a year before the pandemic, calling herself a “connoisseur.” (Watch the video below.)

She singled out one establishment, Magic City in Atlanta, as a “welcoming place ... the ladies are very welcoming.”

Asked by a surprised Kimmel what’s the most she has dropped at a strip club in one evening, Union said between $10,000 and $20,000.

“You don’t really think about it because ― the booze,” the “L.A.’s Finest” star explained. “And you just want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something.”

Kimmel wasn’t about to let go of the revelation about Union, whose latest collection of personal essays, “You Got Anything Stronger?” is out now.

“Now I understand why you split your memoir into two books,” the host cracked.

Union said husband Dwyane Wade accompanied her to the clubs at the beginning of their relationship but “it’s more of a solo operation or me with my friends.”