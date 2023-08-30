Gabrielle Union And Tia Mowry's Dance Routine Is A Fun Christina Aguilera Throwback

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry recently joined forces for a fun dance routine on TikTok, and it’s filled with late ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia.

On Tuesday, the actors both posted a clip of their choreographed dance to Christina Aguilera’s 1999 song, “Come on Over (All I Want is You),” on their respective TikTok accounts.

Advertisement

Mowry and Union, who both stunned in vibrant dresses, posed at the end of the dance routine before breaking out into laughter.

Both actors appeared in popular sitcoms and movies in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Mowry memorably starred in the hit ’90s show, “Sister, Sister,” with her real-life twin sister, fellow actor Tamera Mowry-Housley. Union, who acted in popular 2000s movies such as “Love & Basketball” and “Bring it On,” appeared in several episodes of “Sister, Sister.”

Union and Mowry have celebrated the history of their friendship on social media before. In 2021, they celebrated their daughters getting together for a playdate, kicking off countless amounts of entertaining moments for the next generation.

Gabrielle Union photographed with her daughter, Kaavia, in Hollywood, California, on March 16, 2022. CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Advertisement

The actors both posted videos of their then-2-year-old daughters cruising together in a toddler-sized electric car. One video showed Mowry’s daughter, Cairo, and Union’s daughter, Kaavia, hugging each other as their parents watched nearby.

Tia Mowry pictured with her daughter, Cairo, in Los Angeles, California, on May 8. Jesse Grant via Getty Images

Union and her basketball Hall of Famer husband, Dwyane Wade, welcomed Kaavia in November 2018. Mowry and her ex-husband, fellow actor Cory Hardrict, welcomed Cairo earlier that year in May.

In September 2020, Union shared a post on Instagram celebrating her longtime friendship with Mowry and Mowry-Housley, sharing that she had known the sisters for nearly 25 years at the time.

“I worked on ‘Sister, Sister’ at the beginning of my career, and we’ve stayed in touch ever since,” she wrote. “It has been amazing to watch all they have accomplished throughout their careers.”