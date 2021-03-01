Gabrielle Union's and Tia Mowry's Daughters Meet For Playdate, Adorably Take A Spin

Gabrielle Union’s and Tia Mowry’s young daughters recently got together for a playdate, and the outcome was unsurprisingly adorable.

The actors both shared videos on their Instagram accounts on Sunday of their 2-year-old daughters, Kaavia and Cairo, meeting up for a fun-filled day.

Mowry and her husband and fellow actor, Cory Hardrict, welcomed Cairo in May 2018. Union and her retired NBA star husband, Dwyane Wade, welcomed Kaavia in November later that year.

“The playdate we’ve all been waiting for,” Union captioned her Instagram post. “When @kaaviajames met Cairo!!! Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy!”

Union’s video showed Kaavia taking Cairo on a cruise in a toddler-sized electric car. The two-year-old passenger hilariously sported a darling yet slightly concerned look as Union and Wade’s child took her for a spin.

Mowry posted a video on Instagram capturing another moment from the meetup that showed Cairo and Kaavia hugging each other as their parents watched nearby.

“Let the #fun begin!” Mowry wrote in her post.

The love between the families evidently began before the two little ones were born.

In September of last year, Union shared an Instagram post celebrating Mowry and Mowry’s twin sister and actor, Tamera Mowry-Housley. She noted that she had remained in touch with the sisters since meeting them nearly 25 years ago.

“It has been amazing to watch all they have accomplished throughout their careers,” Union wrote. She later added, “Let us lift them up in the light of goodness and hold them there.”