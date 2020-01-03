Gabrielle Union Kicks Up A Stink With Pooping Uber Driver Story

Gabrielle Union shared a story about her pooping Uber driver and now he could be in trouble.
The “Being Mary Jane” actor revealed on New Year’s Eve how the unidentified man had asked to use the bathroom at the Los Angeles home she shares with husband Dwyane Wade ― and then “dropped a deuce.”
“Im (sic) pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams ’Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool,” Union tweeted, adding: “Welcome to 2020 folks.”
The post, above, immediately went viral and on Thursday came to the attention of Uber’s support account.
“That definitely should not be happening,” it tweeted, asking Union to get in touch “so our team can follow up with you.”
Uber did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.
But Union’s initial tweet continued to divide opinion: