Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade Recreate An Iconic '10 Things I Hate About You' Moment

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade want to know: Can you ever just be whelmed?

The duo recreated an iconic scene in Union’s 1999 film “10 Things I Hate About You” for a TikTok on Tuesday and the result is pure magic.

The 48-year-old Union, who played the role of Chastity Church in the rom-com, played Church’s best friend, Bianca Stratford, in the clip (played in the movie by Larisa Oleynik) while Wade played Chastity.

“Tell us you’ve watched ’10 Things I Hate About You’ without telling us you’ve watched ’10 Things I Hate About You,’” Union says at the top of the clip, using language from an ongoing TikTok trend.

Wade then asks Union, “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”