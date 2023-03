Or a budget-friendly pair of totally waterproof buds that play for 40 hours between charges

If you like to have playlists or podcasts going all day long, these waterproof wireless headphones will be your new favorite toy. They pair easily with smartphones, keep a charge for over 40 hours and have an IPX8 waterproof rating, so they can be worn in the shower or submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.“I was just looking for a good pair of earbuds without having to pay a small fortune. Not even swinging for the fence, just something descent and budget friendly. I work in music production for a living, and let me tell you, they are by far the best sounding earburds/headphones I have ever used! Not to mention their waterproof capability. I haven’t taken a single shower without them ever since, yet they still work as great as the day they arrived. I love them and couldn’t recommend them more.” — David Bonilla Vélez