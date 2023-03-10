ShoppingAmazon travelTech

The Best Gadgets For People Who Are On Their Phones All Day

From a hands-free remote control to a wireless charging pad, you'll use these handy gadgets almost as much as you use your phone.

A TikTok <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6RBHJFY?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6400ef1ae4b0d14ed6a67fe3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="remote control" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6400ef1ae4b0d14ed6a67fe3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6RBHJFY?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6400ef1ae4b0d14ed6a67fe3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">remote control</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0744GJQS3?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6400ef1ae4b0d14ed6a67fe3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="adjustable cell phone stand" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6400ef1ae4b0d14ed6a67fe3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0744GJQS3?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6400ef1ae4b0d14ed6a67fe3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">adjustable cell phone stand</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079KZ49PJ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6400ef1ae4b0d14ed6a67fe3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wireless power pad" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6400ef1ae4b0d14ed6a67fe3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079KZ49PJ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6400ef1ae4b0d14ed6a67fe3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">wireless power pad</a>.
Whether you’re texting, reading articles, looking up directions, scrolling social media or FaceTiming with long-distance family members, it’s easy to spend a lot of time on your phone. Your phone may be like a modern security blanket: It goes everywhere with you, from the board room to the bedroom, and some days, even finds itself in the bathroom.

If you never go anywhere without your cell, we rounded up some handy gizmos and gadgets to help you stay fully charged and free of fingerprints. From individually packed screen wipes to a remote control scroller that lets you use apps without touching your phone, these are small items that make a big difference in your phone-using experience.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A portable phone charger that doesn't need wires
This portable charger contains enough juice to charge iPhones 1-1.5 times on the go, is about the size of a tube of lip balm and has a built-in lightning jack so you don't need any cords or wires to power your device. The best part? You can totally use your phone as this is charging it back up.

Promising review: “Since I frequently forget to charge my device before I go out, I bought this portable charger for a convenient, wireless charging experience. The battery life seems to be sufficient for one charge or so, which is not surprising given its light, easy-to-carry nature.“ — Yue
$25.49+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
Or a portable power pack that contains multiple full charges
If you need even more power, this beloved power pack from Anker can give you over three charges on an iPhone 8, though many reviews say they get up to 4-6 charges. With 4.7 stars on Amazon from 5,905 global ratings, it's a crowd pleaser, letting you scroll for hours without running out of juice.

Promising review: "It's 2023, and I bought this in 2020. This has been reliable all these years, it's a nice, small size, and I've had no problems with it. Good product and I highly recommend it." — C. Saddul
$29.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A remote control for hands-free scrolling, photos and more
If you want some healthy physical separation between you and your phone, but still want to be on your phone, this handy-dandy finger remote lets you scroll, heart-react, swipe, zoom in, adjust light and volume, turn pages in the Kindle app, take photos and videos from up to 33 feet away and play music without actually touching your screen. It's rechargeable, comes in black, white and pink and works with iPhones and Androids.

Promising review: "Wow this thing has changed my treadmill game! Simple to set up! I hated running before but now I am able to kill time mindlessly scrolling through TIKTOK!" — Christopher B
$24.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A phone lanyard that won't make you feel like a camp counselor
If you're always on your phone, you probably feel safest when it's within arm's reach. This two-pack of phone lanyards includes one simple black lanyard and one colorful printed lanyard so you can switch up your color story based on your mood.

Promising review: "I am subject to falling and my doctor recommended that I keep my mobile on me at all times. This is the absolute best option I have found so far. The strap is thick enough to not dig into my neck and it keeps my phone exactly where I need it." — Janice
$24.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An upright Apple charging station for newer and older iPhones alike
If you're constantly using all your devices, you may need to charge them all at once. With ports for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, this charging station also works for older models of iPhones that don't have wireless charging. It comes in black, white and rose gold and uses an included USB-C cord to bring power to the entire station.

Promising review: "I really like this charger. I can recharge all 3 apple products at once. No extra cords to worry about. It acts like a stand keeping the phone upright. I can look at the phone screen without taking it off the charger. The best part for me is, I never forget putting on my apple watch since it sits right next to the phone. Totally convenient. The charger works very quickly. Takes no time to get my phone back up to 100%. IT is light weight to bring along on trips. I am very happy and recommend this product." — Janet Kennedy
$32.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An attachable loop finger holder for a comfortable grip
Keep a secure and comfortable grip on your phone without adding any bulk with this slim non-stretch fabric finger holder. It comes in 12 colors and attaches to the bottom of your phone case and the little hole around the camera, and lays flat against the phone so you can still fit your phone in your pocket.

Promising review: "It’s not elastic which I love, so it can’t fall off your fingers. We’ll made, sticks on the inside of your phone, but easily peels off. Worth the money if you lose/drop your phone a lot like me." — Lisa
$9.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A bendy gooseneck phone holder that clips onto anything
Clip it to a table, bookshelf, headboard or anything else to have your phone near you without needing to physically hold it. This adjustable, bending phone holder stretches to fit many different types of smartphones and measures 3 feet long.

Promising review: "I like to listen to youtube before I fall asleep. My neck and arms were always hurting. Lol. So my wonderful son bought me this. I just love it, gone are the sore arms. I put it on my nightstand and watch YouTube..I would recommend it." — Fortemazon Customer
$34.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A 10-foot lightning cable that will reach across the room
Never stress about your cord not reaching the outlet again with this 10-foot lighting cable for Apple devices. It's protected in braided nylon to keep it secure. A reviewer says this model is better quality than other off-brand charging cables.

Promising review: "I’m very happy with these long charging cables. I have bought other non-Apple charging cords before (6foot) and they were junk! They stopped working in only a few weeks. The 10 foot is a great length to reach any outlet. Definitely recommend!" — Chris G
$12.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A set of screen protectors to keep you extra secure
If you're prone to dropping things, you'll likely feel a wave of relief after putting these highly-rated screen covers on your phone. They come in a pack of three, are made from real glass and are scratch-proof, shatterproof and anti-fingerprint.

Promising review: "Bought this off Amazon with little hope that it will last long and work like the reviews said. Boy was I wrong this screen protector was easy to install and it has held up so far in an industrial environment were you tend to get a lot of scratches on your screen. From the day I put it on until this day the screen protector looks exactly the same since I can’t see one scratch on it. Will definitely purchase again for sure" — Angel mantilla
$7.98 at Amazon
10
Amazon
An adjustable cell phone stand for hands-free viewing or video chatting
Keep your phone propped up on your desk or table with this totally adjustable cell phone stand. It rotates to hold your phone vertically or horizontally, comes in seven colors and is compatible with even thick cell phone cases.

Promising review: "Frankly I was skeptical that any phone stand could be well-built and sturdy for a bargain price. I was pleasantly surprised at my purchase. It has pads on the underside that hold it firmly on the desk. It also has pads on the cradle and back to keep the phone in place when on it. Best of all it allows the phone to be charged while in landscape or portrait. I plan to buy a second one for my workshop." — Lou Aymard
$10.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A set of two dry bags to keep your phone safe on the water
If you're always on your phone but also like camping, fishing, kayaking, beaching, boating or anything else in the elements, you may live in fear of water damage. These dry bags are fully submergible up to 100 feet and will keep your devices (or wallets!) dry.

Promising review: "Purchased this for a friend who went on a cruise. They used it snorkeling and resort pools. They loved it so much and got some amazing pictures. I will definitely purchase again for future gifts." — Gail Harsha
$11.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Or a budget-friendly pair of totally waterproof buds that play for 40 hours between charges
If you like to have playlists or podcasts going all day long, these waterproof wireless headphones will be your new favorite toy. They pair easily with smartphones, keep a charge for over 40 hours and have an IPX8 waterproof rating, so they can be worn in the shower or submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Promising review: “I was just looking for a good pair of earbuds without having to pay a small fortune. Not even swinging for the fence, just something descent and budget friendly. I work in music production for a living, and let me tell you, they are by far the best sounding earburds/headphones I have ever used! Not to mention their waterproof capability. I haven’t taken a single shower without them ever since, yet they still work as great as the day they arrived. I love them and couldn’t recommend them more.”David Bonilla Vélez
$26.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A pair of Apple AirPods Pros to enhance your listening experience
With active noise cancellation and transparency mode, these AirPods Pros will elevate your scrolling, streaming and video chatting. Get totally absorbed in your music or podcast or set it so you can still hear the train coming or the people gossiping behind you at the grocery store. They're water- and sweat-resistant so you can wear them in the rain or during a workout, and only take an hour to charge.

Promising review: "Great purchase. These work so much better with my iPhone than a previous set I used. Noise canceling works great. People I talk to say they can hear me much better also. They’re worth the extra money." — KSMoose
$219.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A wireless power pad for super speedy charging
If your phone is enabled with wireless charging, you'll constantly reach for this compact power pad. It comes in six colors and charges new models of iPhones, Samsung Galaxies and wireless earbuds in a jiffy.

Promising review: "I was afraid this might not work with my heavy, rubber case, but it did! We have an over abundance of charging cables for our electronics and it is so nice to just toss my IPhone on this and walk away. Now, please make one for our 3 different IPads!" — Great product
$13.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A UV cell phone sanitizer to keep it clean
If you spend hours on your phone, it's probably covered in sweat, fingerprints and who-knows-what-else from your face and hands. This patented phone sanitizer uses UV-C light to kill 99.9% of germs on your phone and in all the small nooks and crannies around ports and buttons. It has an opening for a charging cord, so you can use your own charger to juice up your phone during the 10 minutes it takes to sanitize. You can also use it to sanitize keys, wallets, headphones, jewelry, glasses and other small objects.

Promising review: "What a perfect gadget for getting your phone clean. After touching who knows what while commuting to work, and it being that time of year everyone around you gets sick, this comes in handy. After the first use it looked great, and then I wiped it down with the sponge that came with it. I feel so much better about using my phone now." — Crystal Gardner
$49.95 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A pack of 300 lens cleaning wipes to keep your screen clean
If you're always on your phone, you need these individually wrapped, streak-free lens and screen wipes. Carry them in your work bag or keep some at your desk to wipe down your phone from goo, finger prints and germs.

Promising review: "I bought these because I was tired of fingerprints on my iPad. However we use them for all our phones, laptop and iPads. They work amazing and it’s a good value for how many you get. Perfect to throw a few in your work bag, purse and car." — C. Foreman
$14.99 at Amazon
