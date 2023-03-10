Whether you’re texting, reading articles, looking up directions, scrolling social media or FaceTiming with long-distance family members, it’s easy to spend a lot of time on your phone. Your phone may be like a modern security blanket: It goes everywhere with you, from the board room to the bedroom, and some days, even finds itself in the bathroom.

If you never go anywhere without your cell, we rounded up some handy gizmos and gadgets to help you stay fully charged and free of fingerprints. From individually packed screen wipes to a remote control scroller that lets you use apps without touching your phone, these are small items that make a big difference in your phone-using experience.

