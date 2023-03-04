Popular items from this list
A motion-sensor trash can
Promising review:
"I know, I know! It's strange to be in love with a trash can, but I am. This thing is just great! Smooth, quiet, sleek — and the semi-round shape and footprint (size) was critical to where it could fit in my small kitchen! Now, you are talking to someone who, for years, never used a real trash can and only relied on loose grocery shopping bags for their trash. I didn't know what I was missing!" — Amazonshrimpy
A 3-in-1 charger
Promising review:
"If you are looking for a 3-in-1 wireless charger, you don't have to look any further. I've had it for a little over a month now, and haven't had any issues. I keep it on my nightstand and charge my devices overnight. I like that you can turn the charging indicator light on and off as well, so sleep interruption isn't a concern for me. I actually pack this in my travel bag and use it in my hotels as well. One feature I really like is the ability for the charger to charge your phone vertically or horizontally. Sometimes I'll turn the phone horizontally and watch videos while the phone charges. This is a great option to charge your phone overnight since it can take a while longer than a corded charger. Overall, I'm happy I purchased this product." — Todd H.
A Rubbermaid scrubber
I was recently influenced to purchase one of these, and I can tell you it genuinely works. I wasn't really expecting it to do much, but when I used it in my shower, I could see the water stains getting lifted immediately. The grout cleaner attachment
is especially helpful for the awkward corners of my shower that I couldn't seem to reach with any other brushes. It really takes out most of the work and allows you to get a deeper clean without as much elbow grease.Promising review:
"In my kitchen especially, the detailing on my cupboards and floor molding were starting to look like they could grow a garden in them. I saw a review for this tool, took a chance, and just completed two cabinet doors in 20 minutes that would have taken me forever by hand (toothpick, toothbrush, etc.). Love it!!! I learned not to press on it; the circulating bristles don't require any pressure. Just let them do the work. Can't wait to attack the baseboards and feel clean again." — Ms.Mac
A Revlon One-Step dryer that will give you a salon-like blow out
P.S. Revlon also has a One-Step Styler specifically for curly hair for only $36.99
! It has nearly 40,000 5-star ratings and is just as loved as this original One-Step dryer.Promising reviews:
"This dryer surprised me. I'm a Black female with 4b/c hair. It actually worked really well to dry my hair. The high heat works really well to dry my hair. The bristles are strong and haven't broken. Drying is now as easy as combing my hair." — Love J.
A smart bottle attachment to help make sure you're staying hydrated
It works on any water bottle!Promising review:
"I finally consume more than a single sip of water every morning. Lover this reminder! I am a workaholic, don't drink more than a dixie cup full per day and end up dehydrated. This little gadget does not stop flashing until I take a drink. Love it!" — Mimi
A wireless pocket projector
Former BuzzFeed writer Yi Yang
has this and says, "I actually own and love this pocket projector. Despite its compact size, this little guy can actually project quite far (I tested it at 14 feet or so, and the image measures approximately 50 inches by 60 inches). I’ve used it to watch films and shows, and it truly feels like I have my own personal movie theater. (The darker the room, the clearer and crisper the images are, so I always use it at night with the lights out. However, blackout shades would work, too!) It can connect to a phone or computer, AND it has its own speakers (though you can connect it to an external speaker as well). For longer binge sessions, I like to have it plugged in so it doesn’t run out of juice, but it can last through a couple of 40-minute episodes unplugged just fine. The best part is once I’m done with it, it fits nicely into my drawers for storage. Easy peasy."
A multi-purpose bedside lamp
Check out all its features on TikTok
!Promising reviews:
"Such a steal!! I love this so much! Can’t wait to buy another one for my husband’s nightstand. Bright enough for me to read a book in bed, and the speaker is amazing! I love, love, love this and can’t say enough great things about it!" — Bonnie Lynn Falero
A super-quiet, lightweight, portable electric pet nail trimmer
Rexipets
is a Utah-based small business that specializes in products for easier, safer pet grooming. Promising review
: "This works very well for my golden retriever and husky. Both are very big dogs and scared of getting their nails trimmed. The Rexipets grinder is quiet and easy to use. I expected the battery to die and need charging after one dog, but I was able to trim them both. The great features allow me to be comfortable when taking care of my pets and that puts them at ease as well. I highly recommend!" — Robert
A hands-free Bluetooth remote so you can easily scroll through TikTok
It's also great to use while scrolling in the bath so you don't get your phone wet — check it out in action on TikTok
!Promising reviews:
"The best purchase. Honestly, this is the coolest; it’s lightweight, and it’s easy. I’m glad I bought it." — Justine Laviolette
A fingerprint door handle designed to protect your privacy
Check it out in action on TikTok
!Promising review:
"All I can say is WOW! Great value for the price. Extremely easy to install; it took me five minutes, and tools were included in the set. The door closes and locks much more securely than with a standard household handle. The fingerprint reader is user-friendly, and so is the numeric keypad. It even comes with a manual key and can program several sets of fingerprints at once. I bought this for my bedroom and couldn't be happier." — Jennifer
A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed! Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
A motion-detecting handbag light
Check it out in action on TikTok
!Promising review
: "This item is one of those things I didn't think I needed (but bought anyway) but now won't ever be without! The light just sits in my purse and turns on when it's bounced or bumped. The slight is soft but effective at the same time. It is really a lifesaver if you're always feeling like you need to dump out your purse to find what you are looking for! Great gift too." — D. Leander
A wireless scanning pen
See it in action on TikTok
!Promising review:
"This is quite possibly the best product I have ever bought. It has cut my flashcard-making time down by at least half. I ordered it thinking it might be okay, but it worked way better than I ever expected it to. Once you learn how to use it (which doesn't take that much time) and scan at the right speed and angle, the mistakes will be minimal. There are still far less mistakes than when I just type it myself, and it is way faster than typing. This has completely changed my entire school experience. On top of that, the customer service is great. I got a new computer and couldn't find the product key to reinstall it. I sent them an email, and I got a new product key in a few hours. Anyone who makes flashcards on a computer needs to buy this product." — Josh
A heated jacket so even the coldest of people can be warm
Check out the heated jacket in action on TikTok
!
The jacket has a rechargeable battery that will last 10 hours as well as three heat settings so you can decide if it's just a brisk wind or you're basically in the arctic. Plus it's machine washable and has a detachable hood.Promising review:
"I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." — Ezra Adair
A rechargeable magnetic hand warmer set
Check out the hand warmer/phone charger in action on TikTok
!
It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions too! Promising review:
"I was skeptical, but this product amazed me. I plan to buy a bunch for Christmas presents. Quality materials and function beautifully. I purchased for a winter trip but started using immediately during a cold snap. I walked around a lake in freezing conditions. Turned these on in my pockets and couldn’t believe how well they work. Things I love: You can adjust the heat settings easily with a rubbery push button that isn’t easily triggered. You can see which setting it’s on with one to four red lights. I did not wear gloves and tried out each setting. They warm up quickly. Lowest setting was not lukewarm but warm enough for cold pockets. The highest setting gets really hot. Almost too hot to hold directly without a glove but not so hot you’ll get burned. I love that you can take your hands out of your pockets and hold them easily because they have a grippy side. I walked around for a bit with my hands out of pockets, and they didn’t get cold." — Angela Gil
An emergency car jump starter
Check out the emergency power kit in action on TikTok
!Promising review:
"I would 1000% recommend this for anyone and everyone. My dad bought me one for Christmas and it has got me out of bad situations a couple of times. I have since bought one for everyone in the family and have recommended to the rest of the extended family. It comes in handy and can help avoid being in an unsafe situation where you are stranded and someone taking advantage of the situation. Not only does it charge your car battery but you can use it to emergency charge your phone or to plug in something during a trip. This one airs up tires. Just perfect." — SA Sunshine
A self-stirring mug
Check out the self-stirring mug in action on TikTok
!Promising review
: "I'm a huge fan of coffee and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk, pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self stirring function, just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug half way with water, turn it on and let it do its own thing." — Lina
A portable blender
Promising review: "
Yes, I did it. I bought the TikTok blender and don't regret it one bit. I can create any smoothie I want, from healthy to dessert shakes for the kids. So easy to use, charge and clean. It's a must-buy!!!" — Debby from Warren
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
Promising reviews
: "I saw these on TikTok, and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones, I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
An automatic pan stirrer
Check out the automatic pan stirrer in action on TikTok
!Promising review:
"Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" — Luvdvm
The newest version of the glare-free Kindle Paperwhite
Check out the new Kindle Paperwhite in action on TikTok
!Promising review:
"I LOVE Kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence- just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" — ErikJuun
An AirFly wireless transmitter
Promising review:
"You don't know it yet but you need this. A friend recommended this and I decided to try it. It works well in flight. Huge improvement in comfort and sound quality over the airlines headphones. Also used for various tours when traveling. Again far more comfortable than the typical tour listening equipment." — PJ14
A VHS to DVD converter
ClearClick
is a small business based in Orange County, California providing easy-to-use technology.Promising review:
"Recently went through 20+ VHS tapes that were boxed 12 years ago when we moved. Many are over 30 years old (weddings, birthdays, daughters events, family events and woodworking videos for equipment I still have). Got a VCR from someone in our city, purchased VHS2DVD and it's all history (literally). Put the tape in VCR, hit play, and then hit Record on the VHS2DVD app then sit back and watch the process. Flawless. I created .mpeg file on an external drive
and next I'll copy them onto thumb drives
and gift the family videos to family members. May burn DVDs if needed. Thanks ClearClick." — DaveG
A wireless portable charger that doesn't require any cords
See it in action on TikTok
!Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A mattress vacuum
It has a powerful UV light to eliminate bacteria, and a vibrating motor to agitate the dust making it easier to suck out.Promising review
: "You have a bed, so you need this machine. This is an amazing machine. I was shocked at what came off my mattress. Told my daughters to order one. Did my couches too." — Joan M.
A Samsung Frame TV
BuzzFeed writer Mallory Mower
has one and says: "This is honestly and truly the best splurge I have ever made. It has massively upgraded the look in my living room. My husband loves the photography options and I love all the classical paintings – as someone who loves changing up my decor, being able to update the display images has been so fun. The quality is fantastic while watching movies and TV...but I'm pretty sure I love it as a piece of art in my home even more."Promising review:
"I don't know how best to describe the quality of the art work except to say it is amazing, mesmerizing... the paintings stand out with the appearance of actual paint strokes. I wasted no time and paid to gain access to the database... well worth it. I have found choices extraordinary... from classic paintings, to modern ones, and quality photographs. The impressionist paintings with their vivid colors stand out the best in my view." — deuxamis
A mug warmer
Promising review
: "My sister was constantly reheating her coffee; she’d pour it, sit down with it, take a sip, set it down and open her computer. Then minutes later she’d take another sip, get up to reheat her coffee, or ask me to do it, take a sip set it down again, go back to her computer then try to take another sip, get up to reheat it again, take a sip, set it down… well it goes on all morning. BUT not anymore. She pours her coffee, sets on the warmer and she never has to reheat it at all. I love it when a product does just what is expected of it: keeps your coffee warm." — Shashadow1
An Apple AirTag
Promising reviews:
"I bought this for my dog: he’s a runner! If he ever gets loose, he takes off and gives us a scare. Now I can track him down with ease using my own phone and seeing him on a map. It’s such a relief to have his location easily on my phone. The attachment to his collar
is also for sale on Amazon, and attaches the tag to his collar easily and comfortably. He has no idea it’s there!" — Perrie
A smart garage control system
I have lived in my house with this system for about a year now and I honestly never thought about needing one of these since I could just control my garage with a little button, but since I've been using it, it is so helpful. If I ever want to go out without bringing my keys I know I can because I can just easily open the garage with this app. BUT, the real benefit that I would never have considered happened to me a few months ago. My husband and I were both out when we got a notification that our fire alarm was going off, obviously we both panicked and didn't know what to do. He got a call from the security company that the fire department was on the way and we knew they were going to beat us there. I soon realized that in order for them to inspect our house they would have to bust through the door. Somehow even in my absolutely chaotic panicking state, I realized I could use this app to open the garage so the fire department could get in through there. *Thankfully* it was just a false alarm, but we talked to the fire fighters after and they said in situations like these they would break down the door if they saw any credible indications of fire (which luckily we didn't have) but they did say that was incredibly helpful for them to be able to just get in without causing harm or just assuming there was nothing wrong and leaving. I was so grateful to have this device and it honestly provides so much peace of mind knowing I can open (or close) my garage from anywhere in case of an emergency or if I just realize after leaving that the door is still open.Promising review:
"Amazingly simple to setup. The video for instructions helped a lot. Actually overall setup was a breeze. I am glad that I found a cost effective solution. My high school kids sometimes forget to close the garage door and now we can check and remotely close it from the app. Finally, what a relief!" — Art P
A Eufy robot vacuum
I hate vacuuming. It is very possibly my least favorite chore, so when it came time to make my wedding registry, this was one of the items I KNEW I needed to include. It makes my life soo much easier. We have two cats who shed (and tbh I suppose my hair is part of the problem as well) and it is such a hassle to try to keep up with vacuuming when the hair accumulates so quickly. Having this little gadget has been such a time saver. We usually just turn it on when we are leaving the house and it gets to work right away. I live in a three-story townhouse so we typically empty it between each floor since we have to carry it upstairs anyway (still desperately
waiting for someone to invent a robot vacuum for stairs), so I can't attest to how much it can collect at once, but we've never had any issues with it handling each floor of our house. Promising review:
"This is a great tool for a lazy person like me. I've run it every day since I got it a week ago, and it's picking up all the dirt, dust and cat hair I have neglected for ages. I still have to empty the dust collector and clean the filters, but it's nothing compared to having to drag the vacuum cleaner around the house myself! Definitely worth its price!" — Lina L. Y.
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
Promising review:
"Got a hairy pet? You need this! OMG,
this thing works amazing! We have a mastiff, who sheds....a lot. I was sweeping, vacuuming, or dust mopping everyday, several times a day. I would have to get the big vacuum out, use the dust mop, then use the vacuum to clean the dust mop, huge pain. Now, I run the dust mop over the floor, run it in front of this beauty, and the hair is gone! So glad my husband found it and bought it for me, it truly saves so much time." — Lesli
A universal remote attachment
Promising review:
"Before: three remotes, one for the screen (on/off), a separate one for the sound system (volume) and of course the fire stick remote. After: just the one convenient integrated unit. No more scrambling to find the which remote to do what I want, cause it's all right there in the one unit. I wish I'd have bought one years ago cause the multi-remote tango got old real fast." — Chapman B.
A robotic cat toy that will keep your cat entertained
Promising review:
"I got this for my cats for Christmas but I have one cat who is old and has to live upstairs because the other cats pick on her. I decided since she wouldn’t be participating on Christmas morning that I’d let her go ahead and check it out. She LOVES this toy. She’s been playing with it every day for three weeks. Like I said, she’s old. She doesn’t play a lot anymore. I LOVE it too because it’s easy to charge. It has different attachments so I have options to find one that is most appealing to my cat but the best part is that when she stops playing with it, after a while it goes off and then about a half an hour later it comes back on again. I’m not constantly having to turn it off and on for her. I had this on my wish list for a long time and ended up getting it on Prime Day since it was cheaper. Had I known how much my cat would love this toy, I wouldn’t have waited for a deal. I’m super excited to see what the other cats think of it. If my old cat doesn’t stop playing with it by Christmas, I will order another so she can keep it." — K Petty
A Zadro towel warmer
It has a built-in timer to heat your towels for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes before it automatically shuts off.Promising review:
"Absolutely love this! My husband and I use it everyday to have fresh hot towels when getting out of the shower. We also use it on blankets before bed if it’s really cold. 100% recommend getting this!!!" — Stephanie
A pair of affordable Bluetooth earbuds
These compact wireless headphones come with a charging case that provides up to 35 hours of uninterrupted listening, while the earbuds themselves will last eight hours on a single charge. They also quickly and easily pair to your phone via Bluetooth to provide quality sound with minimal lagging. Similarly to AirPods, they have smart touch control so you can play, pause, skip, answer calls, adjust the volume, and more by simply touching the earbud without having to worry about finding your phone.Promising review:
"I bought these because a friend had a pair and he always sounded crisp and clear when talking. I can admit that I'm a sound snob on a beer budget. I don't like cheap sounding knockoffs with low bass and bad battery life. But these.. OH MY! THESE! They are completely awesome! Sound quality is excellent. Battery life is out of this world! I now reach for these Tozo T10's many times over my AirPods. Hands down the best rechargeable headphones I have ever owned. You will not regret buying these! They cost a little and give quality in return!" — Jeremy
An Amazon Echo
Not only can Alexa play your favorite songs, but she can turn on your lights, set timers, alarms, and reminders, tell you the weather, turn on appliances, and more. The opportunities are truly endless. If you've always wanted to have a smart home, this is your chance to start moving towards a house of the future. Promising review:
"I love this device! I was skeptical it would be helpful. I got a deal on smart plugs and paired them with Alexa🤣. Now we love playing music, cutting on lights throughout house, televisions, fans. We are old and not techy so this was a stretch for us. It’s SO easy to set up and so useful I don’t know why I waited so long or how I got along without it. You will NOT be sorry you purchased. Buy smart plugs to to add to all your outlets. Cut on lights before you get home. LOVE it!" — Tami
An Echo Show
Promising review:
"This is a must have device for every home. It’s a music system, a camera system, a communications system and a control system. I use it to play my Amazon Playlists in ever room. I can unlock and lock doors from from any room. I can announce dinner is ready to all rooms. I can drop in on my children and grandchildren with video. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. I love all these Echo products and amazon music!" — Ron Crider
An Echo Auto for your car
Echo Auto was designed for your car. It has eight microphones so your voice can be heard over whatever is playing in your car, the AC, or just road noises.Promising review:
"I have a Mazda Miata convertible with the Bose radio and sound system. I connect this little device to the auxiliary plug on my car radio, connect to my Samsung galaxy S10+ and it works great. Just as I start my car it connects to my phone and car radio. I make and receive phone calls through my radio speakers, use the navigation on my phone and directions are broadcast through my radio. I can ask Alexa for all kinds of information and even connect with my Alexa devices at home no matter where I am. Even when driving with the top down on my convertible it hears my commands and responses and with the Bose system the music is great." — Hugh
A Petcube so you can watch your pets with high quality, wide angle video
Petcube
is a California-based small business that specializes in interactive HD pet camera products. It can send you instant notifications via its app and sync with Amazon Alexa
.Promising review
: "We have had the original Petcube for some time and have loved being able to see our furry friend (cat) when we are away. We had always talked about getting another one so that we could see more of her while we are traveling. Enter the new Petcube...a petite footprint with a wide-angle lens. Easy to set up and easy to use. Absolutely perfect." — NLVG
A high-tech smart-toothbrush that connects to your phone
The app that the toothbrush connects to shows you how long you brushed and the amount of coverage you got/what areas could use a little more attention. The brush also has two vibration modes (normal and sensitive) and a timer to let you know when the two minutes is up.Promising review:
"I bought this toothbrush for my son for college. Thought it would be a great way to entice brushing as it has a built in rewards system with the app. What I didn't know was that my son had not been brushing properly. Within a day, the app taught my son how to get all the right angles. Make sure all his teeth were being washed for the right length of time and kept track of progress. I wish I had this when he was two. I now have purchased one for every member of the family and we get competitive. In a fun way... This product is great. I know it will save me on dental bills in the long run. Love it! — Candice Brenner
A reusable smart notebook
Promising review:
"I am very happy with my purchase of the Rocketbook. I have it set to the side on my desk for quick scribbles, when I need to make notes. It has eliminated a bunch of messy scrap pieces of paper all over the place. The pen that came with it works great (I am fussy about that); it feels like normal pen to paper. I don't often have to save my notes, but, in the event that I do, the scan feature (I use it with Evernote or email) is awesome! When I'm done, I just spray a bit of water and wipe clean. Great organizational tool and keeps my home office neat and free of extra clutter." — KMS
A smartplug so you can use Alexa to control whatever you want
Promising reviews:
"I've got about six of them, the automation with Alexa is perfect. Christmas tree, fish tank, lamps around the house, etc. They work fantastically, and I know there will be more coming into my life going forward. I keep coming up with more uses for them, and then need to get another." — Bryce W.
A no-effort stain remover designed to do all the work for you
For those messes on your couch or any other place you may not be able to set this machine, there is a brush attachment so you can clean every mess, no matter the surface.Promising review:
"This worked even better than I expected! My dog had three nights of that horrible medicine/sickly induced diarrhea. I already hand scrubbed my wool entry rug and used my upright carpet cleaner (w/ pet stain tool), and I was sure I was just going to have to replace it (which was very expensive). My co-worker swore by the SpotBot, and it was better to spend a fraction of the cost as a latch ditch effort. Totally in awe of how simple and completely effective! Easy to fill up, pretty sizable tank but not heavy to carry. Literally just set it down and push the button, and it dings when it’s done. I only had to use the quick clean setting (especially on wool), and you can’t even see where the accident happened." — SW
A Waterpik water flosser
Reviewers recommend using this in the shower for easier clean up, especially when you are first getting the hang of how to use it!Promising review:
"Flossing has never been easier or more relaxing! Very easy to use. Magnetic charger. Multiple tips included. Travel bag included. Gets into areas between your teeth a traditional string of floss will never reach. Must have for anyone who takes oral care seriously." — Chris
A rechargeable heated eye massager
This isn't your typical eye mask. The device is completely portable, has five massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and built in Bluetooth speakers so you have complete control of what you listen to while you relax and enjoy your heated massage.Promising review:
"I am literally in love with this mask. I am not sure if it's the pressure, the heat or the music, but I find myself constantly using it. It is so relaxing…. Definitely one if the best gadgets I have ever bought." — Tracy R.
An affordable sunrise alarm clock
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake. Promising reviews:
"I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon customer
An automatic shutoff safety outlet
Promising review:
"I have a really bad habit of forgetting to unplug my hair straightener, but this little guy saves the day! I can now keep it plugged in and set this for one hour, which is plenty of time for the straightener to heat up and for me to straighten my hair. It saved me a lot of stress." — Tori Martinez
A six-outlet wall charger
Promising review:
"So I have been seeing this product EVERYWHERE on TikTok and to be honest I was VERY VERY skeptical about spending $20 on one plug in. HOWEVER, this has been a GODSEND. It not only has a built in light, but I’m able to use one plug to plug in all of my business tools like my printer, thermal printer, laptop, work computer, and chargers! And because this is a surge protector, it doesn’t blow any fuses! Needless to say, I bought THREE of these guys and I’m honestly hooked. I may buy another one for my bathroom and kitchen! Lol. But seriously, it’s worth the money so I would say, RUN! Get this ASAP!" — Kristen W.