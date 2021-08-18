32 Gadgets That'll Turn Your House Into A Smart Home

Adding tech to your home can help with so many things, including cleaning, watching movies and getting a good night’s sleep. If you’re looking to turn your living space into a smart hub, here are radio alarm clocks, robot vacuums and more gadgets that’ll give you a hand.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A sunrise simulation alarm clock
2
A SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor
3
A mini projector
4
A coffee mug warmer
5
A portable Bluetooth speaker
6
A smart light switch
7
A Fire TV Stick
8
Voice-controlled LED Lights
9
A Nest thermostat
10
A Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool
11
A Wyze Smart Camera
12
A set of smart plugs
13
A USB-powered LED light strip
14
An outlet cover plate
15
A dimmable Macally Table Lamp
16
A third generation Echo Dot
17
A Wi-Fi range extender
18
A smart end table
19
A smart vacuum
20
And an iRobot Braava robot mop
21
A six-outlet USB wall charger
22
A smart cover and mattress
23
A smart-phone controlled LED light bulb
24
A smart power strip
25
A radio alarm clock
26
A smart garage hub sensor
27
A Samsung 4K Smart TV
28
An LED flame speaker
29
A smart digital picture frame
30
A motion-activated toilet light
31
A smart arc lamp
32
And a Lululemon MIRROR
25 Things To Organize The Chaos In Your Kitchen Cabinets