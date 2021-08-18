HuffPost Finds

32 Gadgets That'll Turn Your House Into A Smart Home

Radio alarm clocks, robot vacuums and more smart products that'll give your home a high-tech upgrade.
Elena Garcia and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Adding tech to your home can help with so many things, including cleaning, watching movies and getting a good night’s sleep. If you’re looking to turn your living space into a smart hub, here are radio alarm clocks, robot vacuums and more gadgets that’ll give you a hand.

1
A sunrise simulation alarm clock
Waking up will be a little easier with this alarm clock that mimics sunlight and gradually increases brightness in your bedroom.

Promising review: "Ok guys. Here’s the deal. This is gonna be a long review but TLDR; this is an amazing little product and I highly recommend it. I suffer from mild insomnia and generally have to use sleep aids, which is fine but not ideal for every night. I also moved from SoCal to Washington state a year ago and I have NEVER been exposed to so little sunlight in my life! Living in the dark winters here is insanely difficult for me. This👏🏼Little👏🏼Alarm👏🏼Clock👏🏼 Has changed my life and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful (you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive-aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you Apple). The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting in while I’m journaling, reading, watching tv anything really! I would pay two or three times the price for this thing. It’s 100% worth it." — KatieM

Get it from Amazon for $46.98+ (available in two options).
2
A SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor
Light waking you up won't be a problem anymore, because this small device has a timer that'll close or open your curtains. Just set a schedule on the SwitchBot App app and you'll be good to go.

Promising review: "Perfect wake-up alarm! Sunshine! I love this little device! It was very easy to set up. Just follow the directions, step by step. It took five minutes. I set a schedule in the app so the curtains open at the same time my alarm goes off and they close in the evening. I’ve had it for about three months now. Working great." — Mollie

Get it on Amazon starting at $99 (available in two colors and for curtain rods and U-rails).
3
A mini projector
Upgrade your next movie night with amazing picture quality and the ability to stream a cool film from your smartphone, laptop or tablet.

Promising review: "This was one product that I am completely glad to have invested in! The size of the projector is wonderful! I plugged in my Roku Ultra which is also HD and the picture quality was great! Considering I don’t have much wall space for projection, I currently have it at about 50” or so and the picture is as clear as a TV! For the price, this was awesome! Having USB and HDMI allowed me to turn a small projector into a complete TV and sound system! I will definitely recommend this product and continue to use this brand for other electronics!" — Catherine Castellanos

Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
4
A coffee mug warmer
This little warmer will prevent your coffee from getting too cold while you WFH.

Promising review: "I was on the fence about this item, but finally decided to splurge on a little gift to myself. This makes such a difference in my comfort level at the office. I often have to leave my desk to visit other departments and hated coming back to cold coffee, tea or hot cocoa. I especially stopped drinking tea, because by the time you let your bag steep, it's cooled down. This product is simple but awesome and it makes me super happy. TIP: I keep a spare mug with some of those scented wax melts — break off a snap piece and let it melt and make the office smell good! (If your office is relaxed about stuff like that and nobody around is sensitive to it.)" — marymodern

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
5
A portable Bluetooth speaker
With 16-watt sound and 24 hours of play, you can listen to your favorite beats at home or on the road.

Promising review: "This tiny thing can boom sound like no other speaker of its size. I blasted the speaker full volume in a room downstairs. A few rooms and a flight of stairs away, I could still hear every lyric to the song I was playing. (You can tell I got a bit excited). It instantly connected to my phone via Bluetooth. It also seems sturdy enough that it can be knocked around a bit, which is helpful to me since I’d use it outside a lot. It’s the smallest portable speaker I’ve ever used, yet produces more sound without any distortion at high volumes. The quality of the sound at all levels is phenomenal. I’m excited to see what mileage I get out of it. But as far as I can tell, this speaker is the best one you can get for this amount of money. And I’d argue it’s worth more." — Connor

Get it from Amazon for $36.99.
6
A smart light switch
It connects with your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant, so you don't have to get out of bed to shut off the lights.

Promising review: "I bought this switch for the bedroom so that my fiancé and I wouldn't have to get out of bed to turn off the overhead lights. Once I figured out that the directions for installation were on the Kasa App I was able to easily wire it into our switch box. Setting it up to work with our Amazon Alexa units was also very easy. I also watched a YouTube video that demonstrated the installation." — Michael P. McDonnell

Get it from Amazon for $13.29.
7
A Fire TV Stick
Stream your favorite shows and movies and search for titles with Alexa Voice Remote. You can finally watch flicks without hooking up a laptop to your TV!

Promising review: "For anyone wanting to turn an otherwise ~dead~ TV into something usable without a direct cable connection, and has WiFi in their home, this stick is a wonder. It has all the conveniences of your Amazon Prime account built into it with free movies and apps. I personally bought this for a TV we had sitting around that wasn't being used. I hooked it up inside of my mom's room where she now enjoys watching movies regularly at night. She absolutely loved it, and it makes a great gift option too for a family or friend who's into entertainment. Even without being an Amazon Prime member you can get a great value out of this device with all the free apps it comes with. I'd highly recommend this powerful streaming stick to anyone who wants to add a fully workable TV, without the costs of cable, to their own bedroom or guests' room they may have inside the house." — Lolifoxer

Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
8
Voice-controlled LED Lights
Just ask Alexa or Google Home for cool lighting when you want to transform your boring kitchen into a bar-like scene.

Promising review: "We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy and it works with the Alexa app." — junin07

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizing options).
9
A Nest thermostat
It'll make sure your home is always a comfortable temperature, so you don't have to pop out a blanket if you're feeling chilly.

Promising review: "I've never had a smart thermostat before, so I have nothing to compare it to. But this Nest device is amazing. Even better, the installation instructions are CLEAR and EASY to understand! There are interactive pictures and a text-based set of instructions online that take you through each step and troubleshoot along the way. The thermostat works with my Google Mini and of course the Nest app. You can program what times you want the house to be at which temp and it will either start heating/cooling at that time, or you can set it to start before then, so it's nice and comfy when you get home. It has features for dealing with humidity and can even learn your temp preferences and adjust accordingly." — L Williams

Get it from Amazon for $229.99 (available in seven colors).
10
A Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool
It's a humidifier, fan and air purifier in one and comes with other high-tech features, like a magnetic remote, an LCD screen and sleep timers.

Promising review: "My boyfriend has bad allergies and our apartment air was super dry. I bought the humidifier/purifier and it has helped so much! We can both breathe better and his allergies and congestion have improved so much, it’s worth the money!" — Dyson Customer

Get it from Dyson for $799.99.
11
A Wyze Smart Camera
This smart camera covers the basics and automatically records video clips when motion or sound are detected in your home.

Promising review: "My husband and I lost everything we owned in an apartment fire earlier this year. We received our first Wyze cam as a housewarming gift due to its smoke detector alert feature. We loved it so much that we bought another! We took a vacation to Ireland last month and it made it much easier to be away from home because we could check in on our cat any time we wanted. Pros: Night vision, easy setup, adjustable motion detection sensitivity and picture quality. Cons: Sound quality isn’t perfect." — Meaghan

Get it from Amazon for $35.98.
12
A set of smart plugs
Take advantage of voice control with these plugs that'll make managing your smart devices a breeze indoors.

Promising review: "I've been using both for about 3.5 months now. They keep a clear concise signal and always work when I need them. Setup was easy and the directions are clear. They are a little on the big side as they fit the outlet but they work really well. I have both Kasa and WeMo and personally, I like the Kasa brand better because of the app, easy setup, and connection that's reliable. I also have the Kasa light switches and they update them frequently so they always work well. Never had any issues with Kasa. I'm thankful and appreciative cuz who has time for that. They work well for anything with a manual switch that can be left on and plugged back in without you have to use the switch to turn it on again." — ya think

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99.
13
A USB-powered LED light strip
It'll add a warm ambiance to your current TV setup without straining your eyes.

Promising review: "Easy to install. Lights provide ample lighting; USB allows lights to be a stand-alone fixture without tying up another wall socket. The USB interface also acts to turn the lights on and off with the TV. Backlighting also seems to make the screen seem sharper." — Shaun

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in eight sizes).
14
An outlet cover plate
It frees up outlet space and doubles as a subtle night light in bathrooms and hallways.

Promising review: "These go on in about 30 seconds. They are awesome. I did not shut off the power to my outlets, but I have experience getting shocked doing residential electrical work, so I've learned my lessons about what not to touch. Even a true beginner would be able to install these without issue. Their tolerance for low light is on the sensitive side, so they end up on more than off but the downward cast light is not bothersome. I was put off by the price at first but bought a two-pack to try out — ended up going back for 10 more." — Oliver North

Get a 2-pack for $26.98.
15
A dimmable Macally Table Lamp
Touch control and multiple charging ports make this lamp perfect for your nightstand.

Promising review: "I feel like I keep saying this but this is one of the best products that I’ve purchased on Amazon. The touch to adjust the light is so simple — three dimming options (starts out at its lowest), at its brightest it puts out a fair amount of light. Perfect for a bedside or end table. Yes, as others have stated it’s pretty small. Check the measurements to avoid size expectations." — carmen wray

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two options).
16
A third generation Echo Dot
Make calls, play music, send and receive messages and get the weather forecast with this handy voice-controlled gadget.

Promising review: "I absolutely love it! Bought to use as a radio/ambient noise device as I fall asleep, but now realize the capabilities FAR exceeded what I initially purchased it for, so I also use it as an alarm clock, Bluetooth speaker for my iPad, personal assistant ('Alexa, add milk to my shopping list') and Amazon Music speaker (which I never used until buying this). The sound quality is really good, especially considering its small size and relatively budget-friendly price. I definitely recommend this to anyone, and if you’re a Prime member, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR! Don’t even 'add to cart,' just click 'buy now' and watch your life get simpler." — Dave S

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
17
A Wi-Fi range extender
Get the most out of your internet connection while you binge-watch your favorite series in bed.

Promising review: "I needed this to get a better signal in the upstairs master bedroom but had no idea what I was doing. Read all the reviews and finally decided to give this a try. Just plugged it in, pressed a button on my router and presto! It was done! If your router doesn't have that button, there are easy, step-by-step directions. Nothing to it. Moved the repeater upstairs to the hallway, which is quite a distance from my router, and had a full-strength Wi-Fi connection for the bedroom! It was easy and the price was certainly good." — Spyoki

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
18
A smart end table
It has a Bluetooth speaker, wireless charging surface and USB plug for your electronics. Plus, it'll blend in with your living room decor!

Promising review: "The sound quality is great for the normal consumer. An Audio Engineer may point out some differences. I love the fact that it has Bluetooth capabilities and wireless charging. The wireless charging only charged my phone a little and not 100%. I had to remove it from the charging location then place it back on to continue charging." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in two colors).
19
A smart vacuum
You can set automatic cleaning sessions and sit back while this smart gadget sucks up dirt and debris around your home.

Promising review: "The Eufy comes in at half the cost of the four-year-old Roomba that we previously used — out of the box, after a full night's charge, it worked flawlessly. The remote is easy to use and after a two-minute look-over of the manual, the thing just WORKS. Roomba would basically never make it back on the charger, it would push it all over our kitchen but never actually park itself correctly. The Eufy did it on the first attempt and has done it daily (unless it gets stuck somewhere) ever since. The Eufy is much slimmer than the Roomba so it is able to navigate some areas that were previously left untouched. The dust bin is always full or near full when we get home and check it, so it definitely is doing its job trying to keep up with our two large dogs and their fur." — Garrett

Get it from Amazon for $197.99+ (available in two colors).
20
And an iRobot Braava robot mop
Skip the mop and opt for this gem instead. It'll (gasp) clean up specific spills when requested through the app and easily cleans finished hard floors.

Promising review: "We have two German Shedders and I bought the iRobot Roomba 960 vacuum last year, not expecting much, but am completely ecstatic with that purchase. I run her (Rosie) daily and we no longer are slaves to our vacuum. After doing a ton of research and reading reviews and joining FB pages with iRobot groups I decided to give the mop a try. Well, so far I just love her (named her Flash Bazbo). It is so great watching Flash follow Rosie around the house cleaning and getting the job DONE. It is almost like watching when Link rescues Princess Zelda from the Dungeon and she follows him so closely. Fun to watch and my floors look great. Some people have complained about streaks, I see NONE, my house is 100% tile, some wood grain and some marble pattern. It all looks amazing. I do maintenance and cleaning weekly on both products and so far my efforts have paid off. There are great sites here on Amazon to order supplies and replacement parts. I figure I am spending almost zero time vacuuming, why not spend about 20 minutes weekly to take care of/upkeep these expensive (yet totally worth it) products." — alsatian5

Get it from Amazon for $349.
21
A six-outlet USB wall charger
It comes with plenty of outlets for devices and a smart night light to help you see in the dark.

Promising review: "So happy that I bought this beautiful wall charger. It looks much more expensive. The six outlets are nicely positioned that I can use all of them at the same time. Two USB outputs are ideal for charging our phones. Highly recommend!" — Elaine

Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
22
A smart cover and mattress
Catch up on rest with this smart mattress that'll heat up or cool down, act as an alarm clock and track your sleep patterns.

Get it from Eight Sleep starting at $2,195 (available in four sizes).
23
A smart-phone controlled LED light bulb
It'll change colors, dim, and can be set on a timer according to your sleep schedule.

Promising review: "This light is amazing! As a new mom, the 20% red is perfect for middle-of-the night feeds and diaper changes without fully waking everyone up! I love being able to control the bulb from our Alexa OR the app! I was pleasantly surprised by just how bright it gets! We will be adding these to more rooms in our house!" — Tricia Siclari

Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $16.14.
24
A smart power strip
Control up to six gadgets (laptops, tablets and more) by using your voice or smartphone.

Promising review: "I don't use the TP-Link (Kasa) app (except for setup) so I'm not super interested in the power usage info, but for Google Home, this is a must-have for that room where you have several things plugged into a power strip that is suited for automation. Each outlet can be turned on/off manually OR via the Kasa app/Google Home. Super easy to set up (Kasa App is pretty good) and adding to Google Home was a snap. I know I have three devices plugged into this smart power strip configured for Google Home and two devices just using power. I could not be happier with the quality and reliability of the TP-Link smart outlets/power strips that I've purchased (so far I have seven). Highly recommend this item." — Brian

Get it from Amazon for $64.99.
25
A radio alarm clock
Charge your smartphone, listen to playlists and wake up to crystal clear sound when it's the morning.

Promising review: "So glad that I bought this clock. Made my life a little easier. It has everything I need and more. The setup was easy, the sound is crystal clear and I can personalize the brightness. Also, when I’m ready for the Bluetooth connection it’s there and ready to go. I really like it at night when I’m tired, I no longer have to fish around for that cellphone charger cord to plug my cellphone, I simply place my cellphone on top of the clock and the charge begins. I highly recommend." — Leigh Ann Pagano

Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in four colors).
26
A smart garage hub sensor
Never worry about closing the garage door, because this sensor can be put on a schedule and will send you real-time activity notifications.

Promising review: "This is great, I like having control of my garage from my phone. I can open and close my garage from anywhere, get notifications if my garage is opened or closed or if I forget to close it." — MrClean

Get it from Amazon for $24.
27
A Samsung 4K Smart TV
This smart TV looks like a piece of art and comes with all the bells and whistles you've been waiting for, including a quantum processor, 100% color volume and Alexa built-in.

Promising review: "We were very excited to purchase this, we have been holding off for a couple of years. When the new 2020 model came out we decided to finally bite the bullet. It does look pretty much exactly like my brother's 2018 model. Pros: Looks good on the wall, pretty believable as a picture frame. One Connect box is pretty slick, provided you have space for it. I like that I can transfer pictures from a flash drive directly to the TV and it saves them. I like Samsung's app layout. I LOVE that I can airplay from my iPhone/Mac. It shuts off automatically if it doesn’t sense anyone in the room, seems to work well. Easy to mount. Fun browsing pictures and having a different piece of art every day. Cons: The picture washes out immediately when turning to an angle. Overall picture quality is just fine. Can’t tell the difference between this one and the 2018 model. Overall it’s a fun TV because it looks like a picture frame." — jallove7

Get it from Amazon for $597.99+ (available in six sizes and in six frames).
28
An LED flame speaker
Slip into bed and enjoy a soothing glow from this fake-flames speaker that also plays your favorite music. (Your typical candle def can't do that!)

Promising review: "This is an amazing little decor item! The sound from the speaker is loud and clear. The flameless candle is so true to life! It fools everybody who sees it. The best part about this product is the battery life. I use this on my deck every night and it lasts days without needing to be charged. Great product!!!" — Allysen Storch

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (also available in a pair).
29
A smart digital picture frame
Share photos through the Nixplay app and display a bunch of cute pictures in your living space.

Promising review: "Beautifully packaged, kinda like an Apple product. VERY easy setup. Added two friends via app, now I'm receiving photos from across the county during social distancing! A must-have." — NHA4wine

Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in seven sizes).
30
A motion-activated toilet light
Don't worry about turning on a light if you need to pee or poop in the middle of the night.

Promising review: "This is the greatest thing for kids or adults alike. I have it set on just the blue light. When I get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, it makes me smile. It lights up enough for you to see, but isn't bright enough to be bothersome or wake you up. It's easy to install and I'd recommend it to anyone. I showed it to a friend at work and they are buying it for their grandparents who complained about getting up in the middle of the night in the dark." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $11.89+ (available in multi-packs).
31
A smart arc lamp
It has a smart switch that'll work with Alexa-enabled devices to dim, turn on and turn off the lights.

Get it from Amazon for $239.99.
32
And a Lululemon MIRROR
Exercise at home with this smart mirror that'll bring the gym to your living room with 50+ genres of workouts and track your daily activity.

Get it from Lululemon starting at $1,445 (take $417 off with the code AUGSPECIAL).

