Gal Gadot Expecting Third Child: 'Here We Go Again'

Gal Gadot is pregnant with her third child with husband Yaron Varsano.
On Monday, the “Wonder Woman: 1984” star shared a snapshot of herself alongside Varsano and her two daughters, who all had their hands on Gadot’s stomach.
“Here we go again,” wrote Gadot in the caption.
The 35-year-old has since confirmed to several news outlets that she’s pregnant, doing so on the heels of her appearance at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.
Gadot has been married to Israeli real estate developer Varsano since 2008. The pair share daughters Alma and Maya, born in 2011 and 2017, respectively.
Of being a mom, Gadot has called it the “best feeling in the world to create life.”
“I may play a goddess in Wonder Woman, but I feel like a true goddess after giving birth and being the mother of two beautiful daughters,” she previously told the UK’s Baby magazine.
Congrats on baby No. 3, Gal!