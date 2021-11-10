Is There Anything Gal Gadot Can't Do? Find Out Here.

James Corden on Tuesday tried to find out if Gal Gadot was a Wonder Woman in real life, too. (Watch the video below.)
The host of “The Late Late Show” had the “Red Notice” star attempt several stunts, and asked the audience beforehand to predict if she could accomplish them. That’s why the game was called “Gal Ga-YES or Gal-Ga-NO.”
If we were to be roped in by Wonder Woman’s lasso of truth, we’d say some of the challenges were kind of lame. But Gadot deserves props for feats involving grapes and marshmallows.