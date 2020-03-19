Gal Gadot is doing her part to see that “the world will be as one” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Wonder Woman” star gathered up fellow celebrities to sing “Imagine” and posted the video to Instagram on Wednesday. (See it below.)

The self-quarantined actor begins the John Lennon classic and ends it. But in between is powerful accompaniment by Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Amy Adams, Norah Jones and Kaia Gerber, among others.

“We’re all in this together,” Gadot said.

Gadot said she was inspired by a quarantined Italian man playing “Imagine” on his trumpet.

Now, her celebrity chorus of the well-loved song is raising spirits as well.