Gal Gadot Speaks Out About The 'Imagine' Video: 'It Didn't Transcend'

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star was self-aware about the situation, noting that it wasn’t a good look for viewers to see that those in the video “had escaped to their second home.”

“There’s too much acreage in the background, too many beautiful trees swinging, clearly by an ocean, that sort of craic. I was quite aware of that whenever I was doing it, [I just tried] to make it normal,” he said in an interview with the “Tea With Me” podcast.

Dornan added that he thought Gadot “was trying to do a good and kind thing and just got nailed for it.”

“I just got dragged along with it, but listen, what are we going to do?” said Dornan.