Gal Gadot Uses Superhero Powers To Guess If It's Cake Or Fake

“Wonder Woman 1984” star Gal Gadot is saving late night TV one food at a time.

Days after trying Taco Bell for the first time on “The Tonight Show,” the Israeli actor was asked Thursday to guess if everyday objects were actually cakes on “The Late Late Show.” (See the clip below.)

“I’m super-intrigued,” Gadot said. “I like stupid games.”

Gadot and host James Corden proved to be superhero sleuths at times as show staffers presented various items that may or may not have been masquerading as dessert, including toilet paper, a Christmas tree ornament and a head of garlic.

