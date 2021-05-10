Gal Gadot Says Joss Whedon Threatened To 'Make My Career Miserable'

Gal Gadot spoke out about Joss Whedon﻿ in the wake of abuse allegations leveled against the director, saying in a recent interview that he once threatened to ruin her career.

The “Wonder Woman” star sat down with Israeli outlet N12 to discuss the disgraced director and something he had said to her during the filming of 2017’s “Justice League.”

“He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead,” she said. “I handled it on the spot.”

Last year, actor Ray Fisher fired off a tweet accusing Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” conduct on the “Justice League” set, prompting a flood of other actors who previously worked with Whedon to speak out.

Following Fisher’s remarks, Gadot said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that she “had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.”

Actor Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on Whedon’s series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel” from 1997 to 2004, also accused Whedon of being emotionally abusive on set. In a post on Twitter, she claimed he “found his misconduct amusing” and that he traumatized her. Her post included the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher.

Carpenter’s co-stars David Boreanz and Michelle Trachtenberg have also since spoken out, either in support of Carpenter or to remark on Whedon’s behavior.

Representatives for Whedon did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.