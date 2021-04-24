Gal Gadot Chopped Off A Fingertip And Her Husband Threw It Down The Garbage Disposal

Actor Gal Gadot bonded with Jimmy Kimmel over their missing fingertips this week as the “Wonder Woman” star recalled a kitchen accident during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, around the same time as that panned “Imagine” video.

Gadot remembered accidentally slicing the end of her finger off while cutting cabbage following some daytime drinking. Her husband, Yaron Varsano, held up the tip and was so disgusted with it, she said, that he tossed it in into the garbage disposal.

“Wow, he threw your finger down the garbage disposal!” said a stunned Kimmel, who earlier revealed how he had once lost one of his own fingertips while cutting Parmesan cheese.

“It was a mess. We were a mess,” admitted Gadot, who said she stopped drinking following the accident. Gadot is now pregnant with her third child.

To Kimmel’s further astonishment, Gadot said she didn’t even go to the hospital following the injury.

“There was nothing to sew,” she explained.

Watch the interview here: