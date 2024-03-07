Gal Gadot just expanded her adorable family of five.
On Wednesday, the “Wonder Woman” star, 38, made a surprise post on social media announcing the birth of her fourth daughter, Ori.
“My sweet girl, welcome,” Gadot began her message on Instagram. “The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew.”
She added, “Our hearts are full of gratitude.Welcome to the house of girls.. 👯♀️👯♀️
daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️.”
Gadot tied the knot with Israeli film producer, Jaron Varsano, in 2008. The couple welcomed daughters Alma in 2011, Maya in 2017 and Daniella in 2021.
The “Justice League” actor explained why she tries to keep her family life “as private as possible” in an interview with InStyle back in January 2022.
“They’re the only thing I make sure to keep as private as possible,” she said of keeping her daughters out of the spotlight. “I want them to be naive and safe and protected. I share a lot — I believe that if I went through experiences that people can relate to or learn from, great. But as far as my family goes, I’m very protective.”
She also joked that she loves being a mom so much that she would give birth “once a week” if she could, adding “it’s so magical.”