Valentine's Day Gifts For The People You Actually Like (Your Friends)

Even if you find yourself turning up your nose at the commercialization of Valentine’s Day and the unrealistic expectations set upon couples to declare their love in outlandish ways, you have to admit that it’s kind of the perfect opportunity to shower people in your life, like your friends, with a bit of extra love. So even though I tend to land on the more cynical side of the spectrum when it comes to Valentine’s Day, I am always on board with so-called “Galentine’s Day” and the chance to show my closest friends how much they mean to me.