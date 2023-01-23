Valentine's Day Gifts For The People You Actually Like (Your Friends)

Even if you find yourself turning up your nose at the commercialization of Valentine’s Day and the unrealistic expectations set upon couples to declare their love in outlandish ways, you have to admit that it’s kind of the perfect opportunity to shower people in your life, like your friends, with a bit of extra love. So even though I tend to land on the more cynical side of the spectrum when it comes to Valentine’s Day, I am always on board with so-called “Galentine’s Day” and the chance to show my closest friends how much they mean to me.
Little gifts, yummy treats or even a simple card can all be meaningful ways to express our appreciation for our pals without breaking the bank. As we all know, it’s the thought that counts. Below, I’ve rounded up 20 gifts for that special friend in your life. They run the gamut from cute home decor items like kitschy vases to utilitarian kitchen gadgets, splurge-y clogs and much more at a range of price points. Snag one of these cuties and surprise your bestie (or yourself) with the best Galentine’s Day ever.
