Valentine's Day Gifts For The People You Actually Like (Your Friends)

Even if you find yourself turning up your nose at the commercialization of Valentine’s Day and the unrealistic expectations set upon couples to declare their love in outlandish ways, you have to admit that it’s kind of the perfect opportunity to shower people in your life, like your friends, with a bit of extra love. So even though I tend to land on the more cynical side of the spectrum when it comes to Valentine’s Day, I am always on board with so-called “Galentine’s Day” and the chance to show my closest friends how much they mean to me.

Little gifts, yummy treats or even a simple card can all be meaningful ways to express our appreciation for our pals without breaking the bank. As we all know, it’s the thought that counts. Below, I’ve rounded up 20 gifts for that special friend in your life. They run the gamut from cute home decor items like kitschy vases to utilitarian kitchen gadgets, splurge-y clogs and much more at a range of price points. Snag one of these cuties and surprise your bestie (or yourself) with the best Galentine’s Day ever.

1
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask
Laneige's cult-favorite lip sleeping mask is adored for its intensely moisturizing formula and is the perfect way to smooth parched, flaky lips. It uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while you sleep, while a blend of shea and seed butter nourishes lips.
$24 at Amazon
2
Ulta/Amazon
MAC Nightmoth liner and Lucas PaPaw ointment
Is your Gal a fan of Jenna Ortega's makeup look in "Wednesday?" Then hook them up with the makeup products to recreate her exact look. As "Wednesday" makeup artist Tara McDonald explained, she gave the character a beautiful blackened plum lip using MAC's Nightmoth lip liner and a clear balm. She found it to be the perfect way to get a wearable, everyday soft goth lip. If you prefer a more polished look, she recommended outlining the lips with it first.

McDonald used a clear multipurpose balm to give Wednesday's lip a slight sheen. She mixed it and the lip liner above together on the back of her hand and then gently dabbed it on Ortega's lips. Aside from the fact that it's the most authentic way to get Wednesday's lip look, this balm happens to also be vegan and cruelty-free and filled with nourishing ingredients like papaya, aloe vera and olive oil.
Nightmoth liner: $21 at UltaLucas' Papaw Ointment: $8.70 at Amazon
3
Etsy
A tiny personalized signet ring
Get your sweet pal a personalized signet ring to remind them of you every day. Customized by Etsy seller SilverbySelene, these beautiful rings are available in sterling silver, 14-karat gold filled and 14-karate rose gold filled metals.
$22+ at Etsy
4
Uncommon Goods
Where Should We Begin card game by Esther Perel
Relationship expert Esther Perel came out with a cool new game for friends that encourages deep conversations and connection via storytelling. It's a great way to get to know each other better.
$40 at Uncommon Goods
5
Dieux
Dieux Forever eye mask
Give your bestie an eye mask that will last with Dieux's Forever eye mask. No more throwing away sheet masks and under-eye patches. Your pal can simply plop on their favorite eye cream and then secure these masks over them to help soak in all the goodness. They're thin, lightweight reusable patches that hold gels, serums and creams close to the skin for max hydration.
$25 at Dieux
6
Food52
Global Goods Partners handmade felt flowers
Give your friend some flowers they can enjoy forever with these precious felt flowers and stems from Global Goods Partners. Build a bouquet from myriad choices, including stunning eucalyptus, Indian paintbrush, jade stems, peonies and more.
$24+ at Food52
7
Quince
Quince baby alpaca wool sweater
This cozy and cute crew neck sweater from Quince will keep your Galentine warm for seasons to come. It's a well-made, thoughtfully constructed and super-soft garment that will become a staple in their wardrobe. It's available in six colors in sizes XS to XL.
$49.90 at Quince
8
Catbird
Catbird Sweet Nothing ring
Add to your friend's ring stack with a delicate, ethereal wisp of a ring from Catbird. It's made with 100% recycled solid 14-karat gold that looks just as good on its own as it does paired with other jewelry. It's a cool spin on a gold chain and the price is pretty reasonable.
$48 at Catbird
9
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Sophie faux fur blanket
Available in 12 delectable colors, this plush, ultra-cozy and soft faux fur blanket is perfect for a girls' night in. It doesn't get much lusher than these blankets, and your pal will be reminded of your sweet friendship every time they cuddle up with it.
$98 at Anthropologie
10
Food52
Nordic Ware Hong Kong waffle puff pan
Go full Leslie Knope and gift your BFF their very own waffle maker. This downright chic pan makes delicious, puffy waffles that they'll be able to enjoy for years to come. It's made from durable cast aluminum that will stand the test of time.
$66 at Food52
11
Sephora
Summer Fridays Jet Lag mask
I'm a big fan of Summer Fridays' deeply hydrating Jet Lag mask. It feels refreshing and leaves skin silky-smooth and moisturized. Even the most beauty-averse pal will enjoy slathering this on their face and indulging in a bit of relaxing me-time.
$49 at Sephora
12
Caraway
Caraway whistling tea kettle
If you're looking to splurge, try upgrading your tea-loving pal's kettle to this beauty from Caraway. It's streamlined, elegant and timeless. It's available in seven colors and made with durable stainless steel that is sure to withstand a lot of use.
$195 at Caraway (originally $245)
13
Glossier
Glossier candle
Available in two scents, the signature Glossier candle comes in a gorgeous glass vessel that looks as good as the candle smells. Whether your pal is a Glossier devotee or not, they'll be swooning over this cozy candle. Choose the Glossier You candle, with notes of pink pepper, iris and woody ambrette or the fresh, floral scent of the Orange Blossom Neroli candle. It's comforting and warm with a vibrant pop of citrus and pear.
$45 at Glossier
14
Merit
Merit The Lip Duo
Treat your BFF to some fresh lippies with this gorgeous set from Merit. It includes a Signature Lip lightweight lipstick and a Shade Slick tinted lip oil. There are eight shades to choose from, and they'll help your pal get the perfect statement lip. I'm a huge fan of Merit in general, and love both of these lip products. I live in the tinted lip oil!
$44 at Merit (originally $50)
15
Etsy
A beautiful glass blown mini vase
Etsy seller mariaidadesigns makes beautiful, small and elegant glass blown mini vases that come in a swirl of lovely hues like milky white, raspberry, flamingo and soft mocha. It's art that is functional, as these make adorable bud vases. Your bestie will love it.
$50.66 at Etsy
16
Amazon
Bdoy Gua Sha massage tool with handle
Many beauty lovers have gua sha and jade rollers in their homes, but I can't stop thinking about a full-body gua sha massage tool like this one. Perfect for some at-home lymphatic drainage and massage, it can help ease swelling and feels divine. Remind your friend to pop it in their carry-on luggage and give their legs a little pick-me-up next time they’re on a long flight.
$9.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Apple AirTags
If your friend travels a lot or if they have the propensity to lose their keys and wallet, a set of Apple AirTags would be highly appreciated. This four-pack of AirTags will help them keep track of all their essential belongings and is a great investment.
$99 at Amazon
18
Dansko
Dansko Professional translucent clogs
Okay, how thrillingly cool are these see-through clogs from Dansko? They're perfect for the impending spring. They'll look just as cute with socks and slacks as they will with a flirty dress. They're new to Dansko's lineup and I have a feeling they're going to fly off the shelves. They're available in four colors and sizes 36 to 42.
$135 at Dansko
19
Ban.do
Moxi Beach Bunny roller skates
If you and your friend have been wanting to jump on the roller skating bandwagon, then these sweet skates are here to help you go all in. They come in two colors and include removable toe caps and an interior pattern that channels our youth with a wild Lisa Frank-like design. You'll feel like youths again.
$169 at Ban.do
20
Brooklinen
Brooklinen mulberry silk bundle
Give your friend the best sleep of their life with Brooklinen's mulberry silk bundle. It includes a silk pillowcase and sleep mask to help them feel rested, help prevent hair frizz and protect the delicate facial skin around their eyes. Take your choice from seven colors.
$67.32 at Brooklinen (originally $88)
