Valentine's Day Gifts For The People You Actually Like (Your Friends)

MAC Nightmoth liner and Lucas PaPaw ointment

Is your Gal a fan of Jenna Ortega's makeup look in "Wednesday?" Then hook them up with the makeup products to recreate her exact look. As "Wednesday" makeup artist Tara McDonald explained, she gave the character a beautiful blackened plum lip using MAC's Nightmoth lip liner and a clear balm. She found it to be the perfect way to get a wearable, everyday soft goth lip. If you prefer a more polished look, she recommended outlining the lips with it first.McDonald used a clear multipurpose balm to give Wednesday's lip a slight sheen. She mixed it and the lip liner above together on the back of her hand and then gently dabbed it on Ortega's lips. Aside from the fact that it's the most authentic way to get Wednesday's lip look, this balm happens to also be vegan and cruelty-free and filled with nourishing ingredients like papaya, aloe vera and olive oil.