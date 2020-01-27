HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost A celebration with the gals calls for gifts all around. And maybe some mimosas, too.

You know a show’s iconic when it launches its own holiday, like Seinfeld’s “Festivus”. “Parks and Recreation” gave us one created by its “ovaries before brovaries” heroine, Leslie Knope: Galentine’s Day.

Galentine’s Day, according to Knope, falls on the day before Valentine’s Day and is all about celebrating female friendships — AKA your true soulmates.

So instead of just having heart eyes for your partner this February, you and your girlfriends might get together to toast to the relationships that you have with each other. You might even follow in Knope’s footsteps and celebrate over a boozy brunch.

If you’re hosting your own Galentine’s Day this year or just looking to get your best gal pals a little gift to let them know how much they mean to you before Valentine’s Day, we’ve spotted gifts that’ll let them know how much you love them.