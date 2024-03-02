If You’re Looking For A New 'Game-Changing' Beauty Product, Check Out These 39 Items

Popular items from this list include:
- Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power repairing essence, a gentle, lightweight hydrating face serum
- The cult-favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara for dramatically long lashes without the price of extensions or false strips
- Golden cooling eye gels helps rid you of dark circles, puffiness, and all of those annoying “you look so tired” comments
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power repairing essence
The cult-favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara
Golden cooling eye gels
The Flick Stick winged eyeliner stamp
A foot file that removes dead skin, calluses, and buildup
A reusable Revlon volcanic face roller
Glossier's Boy Brow
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch liquid blush
The Schick Silk dermaplaning tool
Cult-favorite Nyx Fat Oil Lip Drop
Maple Holistic's biotin hair shampoo
Solawave red light therapy wand
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant
Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer
Bio-Oil
Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein treatment
Lancôme Teint Idole Care & Glow foundation
A Revlon one-step drying brush
Blume's Meltdown acne oil
Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray
LilyAna Naturals' eye cream
A Cantu curling cream
And a detangling brush for 3A–4C hair
The rechargeable Finishing Touch electric razor
E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer
Tower 28 ShineOn jelly lip gloss
Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
A set of makeup blending sponges
Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint
SolarOil nail and cuticle care
A set of B&Q reusable lash clusters
Verb Ghost Oil
Aztec Secret Indian healing clay
The NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Facial Steamer
BestLand's hair finishing stick
Or edge control gel
A potent vitamin C serum
A Mielle rosemary mint scalp oil
