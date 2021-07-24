Do you come home with bags full of groceries only to abandon everything you bought in favor of takeout? Or look up a new recipe but immediately close the tab when you realize it’s going to take 50 minutes to make? Have you eaten popcorn for dinner three times this past week, just because? If you answered yes to any of these questions, your cooking style is definitely “fast and easy.”
To help you make the most of this mindset, here are 29 game-changing kitchen appliances, gadgets and accessories that will help you have a home-cooked meal without spending hours upon hours in the kitchen. Once you make a grilled cheese in your toaster, there’s really no going back.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.