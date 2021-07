A pair of cut-resistant gloves

Amazon

If you're an impatient cook who chops like you mean business, these gloves are designed to be four times stronger than leather in order to keep your digits safe."After my husband sliced his finger on our mandoline I decided to check out these gloves. We are both very impressed with how well they work. The company who sells these is also wonderful — they sent a follow-up email to ensure that we liked the gloves and would have replaced or refunded our money if we weren't happy. The only thing I was concerned about when I ordered the gloves was if I was buying the right size. My husband and I have different hand sizes, but the medium is working well for both of us. And knowing that they would send a different size free of charge was wonderful. Now we don't have to worry about slicing off our fingers!" — That Author Guy's Wife



Get them from Amazon for $11.49 (available in sizes S-XL and in three colors).