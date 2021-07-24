HuffPost Finds

26 Game-Changing Kitchen Products For Anyone Whose Cooking Style Is 'Fast And Easy'

It's Rapid Potato Cooker Summer, y'all.
Do you come home with bags full of groceries only to abandon everything you bought in favor of takeout? Or look up a new recipe but immediately close the tab when you realize it’s going to take 50 minutes to make? Have you eaten popcorn for dinner three times this past week, just because? If you answered yes to any of these questions, your cooking style is definitely “fast and easy.”

To help you make the most of this mindset, here are 29 game-changing kitchen appliances, gadgets and accessories that will help you have a home-cooked meal without spending hours upon hours in the kitchen. Once you make a grilled cheese in your toaster, there’s really no going back.

1
An electric potato peeler
Starfrit
Not only does it effortlessly peel potatoes, but it can handle pretty much any peeled produce you throw at it, from apples to kiwis to oranges to tomatoes. (To be clear, though, your highest priority should always be mashed potato-ing.)

Promising review: "Love it! It's light and easy to use. When I use a potato peeler I was always peeling too much potato with the peel. This blade is fine and only gets the skin, in seconds. Except for the 'poles' of the potato but I don't mind. It's easy to clean if you have a sprayer to just rinse off the spikes where you insert your potatoes. Small enough and doesn't take up much room." — yestfl

Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
2
A rapid defrosting tray
Amazon
This uses the thermal conductivity of aluminum to thaw frozen food faster to save you a whole bunch of prep time, so you can start throwing patties or veggies on the grill in no time.

Promising review: "I was a little concerned this was going to be one of those gifts that were hyped up but it’s not. It’s not going to thaw a huge chunk of meat in an hour but I have thawed a chunk of chicken in a few hours. The product itself isn’t very thick which I like as it doesn’t take up a lot of space for storage. It doesn’t warm up, but pulls the cold from the meat, which makes the product thaw (like putting meat in cold water to thaw it faster and not cook it)." — Savannah A.

Get it from Amazon for $15.89 (clip the $3 off coupon on the product page for this price).
3
A veggie chopper
Amazon
This quickly spiralizes, juliennes and slices, so you can give your poor hands a break as this gizmo do all the work for you. It comes with a small dice blade, large dice blade, spiral blade and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and give you the option to chop, slice or julienne your vegetables.

Promising review: "I'm a chef, and I love to cook. And while slicing and dicing come with cooking, this made chopping onions, celery, almost anything as easy as one push. Highly recommend!" — Jerry Avenaim

Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
4
A pair of cut-resistant gloves
Amazon
If you're an impatient cook who chops like you mean business, these gloves are designed to be four times stronger than leather in order to keep your digits safe.

Promising review: "After my husband sliced his finger on our mandoline I decided to check out these gloves. We are both very impressed with how well they work. The company who sells these is also wonderful — they sent a follow-up email to ensure that we liked the gloves and would have replaced or refunded our money if we weren't happy. The only thing I was concerned about when I ordered the gloves was if I was buying the right size. My husband and I have different hand sizes, but the medium is working well for both of us. And knowing that they would send a different size free of charge was wonderful. Now we don't have to worry about slicing off our fingers!" — That Author Guy's Wife

Get them from Amazon for $11.49 (available in sizes S-XL and in three colors).
5
A set of three dough presses
Amazon
The set comes with different sizes, which is perfect for hand pies, dumplings, ravioli, calzones, and empanadas. You can get the job done in half the time and get the exact same dimensions on all your homemade treats.

Promising review: "This was a great purchase for the price. I was making empanadas and folding them by hand, which didn’t look too good. This set helps me cut them easily into circles and then easily presses them close. Consistent look each time! I like that there are three sizes in the set so I can make them according to my mood. Easy to wash and use. Would highly recommend for the price and functionality!" — Sox

Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.99.
6
A Dash air fryer
Amazon
You will come to rely on this for all your quick fix meals — reviewers love that there's no waiting for it to preheat, so you can cook (or crisp leftovers!) without any oil required, whether it's meats, veggies, or even fruit. (Put more apples in the air fryer 2021!!)

Promising review: "I love this air fryer! I think I’ve used it nearly every day since I got it. I’ve cooked wings twice, a pork chop, chicken tenders, pizza, okra — it’s so versatile and I have zero complaints so far. I have the small one but it is the perfect size for one person; to give you an idea, I was able to cook 10 chicken drumettes at one time. If you love fried food but don’t NEED the fried food, you will love it!" — Ami Lagergren

Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in five colors).
7
Or an 11-in-1 Instant Pot that AIR FRIES
Amazon
This machine has basically amassed so much kitchen power that all your other appliances will cower (as well they should!!). This cooking MVP also pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates with minimal effort, since the settings are right there on the control panel for you.

Promising review: "What else can you say about this product? It will replace three appliances that I use on a regular basis — rice cooker, air fryer, and pressure cooker. That's important to me because at this point kitchen space is at a premium. The packaging is great, the instructions are very clear and well written and it works very well. The first use was to make chicken bone broth using the pressure cooker feature. It worked flawlessly. Two hour cook time. 10 min prep, 30 min to cool off. Three hours later I had homemade bone broth in the refrigerator. And the whole house didn't smell for 24 hours like it would with an open pot method. Anyway, the instant pot is a huge kitchen innovation IMO. Just get one, and use it." — Josh Brainard

Get it from Amazon for $98+ (available in two sizes and two styles).
8
Plus, a magnetized air fryer cooking cheat sheet
Willa Flare / Etsy
The next time you play my favorite game — "indiscriminately shove things in the air fryer and hope for the best" — you can actually experiment with confidence (particularly when it comes to meat and frozen foods!).

Willa Flare is a California-based Etsy shop that specializes in cooking guides and other home goods.

Promising review: "I love it! I am not a cooker so this kind of help is greatly appreciated. The product is of great quality and was shipped fast. Thanks!" — Francisca

Get it from Willa Flare on Etsy for $12.99.
9
A rice cooker
Amazon
This will make eight cups of rice in one go, then the interior pot neatly pops into the dishwasher when you're done. It also comes with a built-in steamer, so if you're like, "Get this bread! But also these veggies!" you can prep them at the same time.

Promising review: "This rice maker has saved my life. To save money I have been eating a lot of rice and I use it in almost all of my meal prep. This rice cooker has the ability to make just a little bit or quite a lot of rice and you can make rice or brown rice along with a few other options. I use it at least once a week if not more." — Collin Dodson

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three colors).
10
A pair of shredder claws
Amazon
Carve your meats up faster than Wolverine can blink with these claws that'll give you the perfect consistency for sandwiches, tacos and (mostly importantly of all) chip dips.

Promising review: "Works well for shredding larger portions of meat, like pork. Plastic appears to be of higher quality. Sufficient room in the opening for most finger and hand sizes. The pointed tips shouldn't cause injury unless you're careless. I'd highly recommend the use of quality protective gloves; you're not only dealing with the mess of shredding itself but also, most likely, some elevated temperature food." — Legardi11

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in four colors).
11
A rapid egg cooker
Amazon
Be warned, this is going to become your only personality trait. It can make batches of six soft, medium or hard-boiled eggs in mere minutes, in addition to poaching, scrambling and making omelettes. Not only will it amp up your breakfast burrito game, but it'll amp up your ramen and egg salad games, too.

Promising review: "I saw this on a BuzzFeed list and, even though I am a fully functioning adult who has never had trouble cooking eggs, I had to have it. I have not been disappointed. It makes especially lovely, perfectly round omelets with minimal cleanup required. Hard and soft boiled eggs cook evenly and taste great. The poached eggs are tender and melt in your mouth over toast. As other reviews have mentioned, the timer alarm is LOUD. Like, a fire alarm mixed with an incoming nuclear missile alarm, but make it about 12 times louder. There's no way to turn it off, so prepare to muffle it up with some cotton and tape if you want to keep your ears. It's the perfect kitchen appliance. I grin from ear to ear every time I use it." — Sonnet A. Fitzgerald

Get it on Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).
12
Or a handmade pottery egg cooker
JK Creative Wood / Etsy
This is not only key to your kitchen's aesthetic, but key to the ultimate goal of eating eggs as fast as possible. It cooks up eggs and mix-ins in a minute or less, giving you perfectly round little omelets you can eat on their own or put in a sammie.

JK Creative Wood is an Iowa-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in its sixth generation of woodworking. It specializes in handmade pottery and wooden goods.

Promising review: "Beautiful blue glaze on this piece. Love the natural, sandy shade peeking through, and the elegant, ribbed handle, as well. This is also a very handy size for cooking eggs‚- and it does this wonderfully! I followed the directions included with my cooker, and ended up with tender, delicious eggs, just perfect with my toasted English muffin. Packaged safely and shipped very quickly as well. Thank you!" — Wendy Murrill

Get it from JK Creative Wood on Etsy for $36 (available in ten finishes).
13
A rapid corn and potato cooker
Amazon
Sometimes you don't just need a potato, you need a potato right the heck now. This uses steam to thoroughly cook one all the way through in three to five minutes to cut down on wait time (and the disappointment of a cooked potato that isn't cooked all the way).

Promising review: "I used the rapid corn and potato cooker for both corn on the cob and for baked potatoes. This rapid cooker is wonderful to use, less time and no mess to clean up. Both corn and potato takes only three minutes in the microwave with the rapid cooker, taste of food is great. Can also use this for steamed veggies." — Abe

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
14
A set of reusable silicone Stasher bags
Amazon
You can meal prep food at the beginning of the week and jam it in one of these for easy cooking all week long. They're safe for the fridge, freezer and microwave, so the effort to make dinner is essentially zilch.

Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean and I trust that they aren't hiding gross crumbs in any of the crevices." — Megan A.

Get a sandwich-size bag from Amazon for $11.99+ (also available in half-gallon, snack, or pocket sizes, a bigger "stand up" size, or a bundle of four sizes).
15
A reliable electric tea kettle
Amazon
This boils seven cups of water in mere minutes so you can save a ton of prep time on dishes like pasta, oatmeal and instant meals. Reviewers also love it because it's cute as heck and the latching lid is much safer to refill compared to other models, preventing the excess steam from burning you when it opens.

Promising review: "I'm so glad I picked this one. The mint green is a really nice color. Kinda like a light mint-aqua and matches perfect in my kitchen. This time of year I drink a lot of hot tea so this teapot is great. It heats the water super fast and stays warm to enjoy multiple cups. When I'm done, I make sure to empty the water out and I leave the top open so it air dries. The water tastes like water to me, there isn't any taste that comes off." — K.M.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
16
A snap-on pasta strainer
Amazon
Strain pasta from the pot with this, and save on the storage space that used to be taken up by a colander, too. These are also a game-changer for washing your fruit!

Promising review: "After many years of failing to drain skillets and pots by using a lid, I searched for and bought this guy. Wow! I can't believe I lived without this for so long. It's a dream to drain water from pasta, and grease from meat. No slippage, and it works great. Just need to be a little careful if you've got a lot of food in the pot/pan, as some of it can escape over the top, but the use of a spoon to keep it at bay works well." — R. Higgins

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors).
17
A super compact eight-in-one spiralizer
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed, Amazon
Made to grate cheese, juice fruits and cut ribbons in the nick of time, this tool will be so useful in the kitchen. All you have to do is change out one of the interlocking caps for a new function, and BOOM. Instant zoodles, orange juice and grated cheese.

Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
18
A pair of herb scissors
Amazon
These five-bladed scissors will have fresh garden herbs in all your favorite dishes with so little effort that you'll be whipping it out out three times a day.

Promising review: "I like to grow herbs and use them in salads, soups, and many other recipes. I received these Jenaluca Herb Scissors as a birthday gift, and can't believe how fast and easy it is to cut up cilantro, basil, parsley, lovage, etc. My husband tried them today too for the first time while making guacamole, and found that slicing the cilantro went very quickly. The storage case-cleaner is very efficiently designed too. I ordered four of these sets to give as gifts." — Lucille P. Nawara

Get it from Amazon for $15.87.
19
A silicone baking mat
Amazon
Roast big ole batches of sauced-up veggies or messy cookie doughs without worrying about your pans (or wasting parchment paper).

Promising review: "I like to do what I can to reduce my carbon footprint but I don't want to make my life unnecessarily difficult or ineffective. These mats allow me to eliminate the use of foil or parchment paper on my baking sheets, thereby saving money and being that much less potential product in the landfill. So far I have baked breadsticks and roasted vegetables on them, and they work like a charm. The heat distribution is great and they're nonstick without using spray or oil. If I had a complaint, it would be that they're a little hard to clean by hand due to how bendy and flexible they are and the fact that oil and grease seems to want to stick to it like a magnet. It isn't a big deal, though, and I'll be buying more of these." — Michelle Daniels

Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.44 (available in three colors and three pack sizes).
20
A rapid grape, strawberry and tomato cutter
Amazon
Get perfect halves for any type of salad, whether it's straight-up fruit or full of traditional veggies. You can also use this to safely cut bagels!

Promising review: "This item is the best kitchen helper. The first time using it I was apprehensive about it really working, but it works like a charm. Put my tomatoes in first literally slicing them immediately, then my green olives...perfect. I know I will be making more salads and healthy veggie trays with this food cutter." — Mrs. Cynthia A. Sager

Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (available in four colors).
21
A pair of food scissors
Amazon
Easily slice through veggies, cheese and even butter without the whole song and dance of getting out a knife and a cutting board. Just chop your goodies straight into a pan or a plate. Psst — this is also dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "Easy to use and saves time. This is one of the handiest kitchen tools. It takes half the time when cutting vegetables for soups or stews. Easier to get exact size cuts." — Annette Palichat

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
22
A three-in-one avocado slicer
Amazon
This little gadget will more than earn its keep by taking care of those pesky pits and giving you slices so perfect you'll start adding avocado to everything in your life. This three-in-one tool can split an avocado with its pointy tip, remove the pit with its center, and make perfectly even slices — a much safer alternative to using a regular knife and potentially falling prey to the dreaded "avocado hand."

Promising review: "I’ve owned mine for over three years now and use it regularly at home. The knife is more than sharp enough to cut an avocado in half quickly and easily but not sharp enough to cut skin. I’ve let my 10-year-old granddaughter use it all the time since she was seven. Pitting couldn't be easier or safer: three slightly rounded, blunted, recessed blades grab the pit, and the finger hole allows you to push it out easily. My blades are still fine after three+ years. Then in one fast easy motion I have seven even slices of avocado ready for my sandwich or salad. I didn’t even need to scrape it out with a spoon." — Tony C

Get it from Amazon for $9.82.
23
An OXO measuring cup
Amazon
It's designed with measurements on the side and in the middle so you can see exactly how much you're putting in this measuring cup from a bird's-eye view. It's also got a soft-grip handle and a deeply convenient angled nozzle, and is dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "Our old liquid measuring cups were beginning to get worn and very hard to read. I had seen these angled measuring cups before and wanted to give them a try, so I bought two (2-cup versions) to replace our existing cups. I've only gotten to use them a handful of times, but I can already tell you they are better than traditional measuring cups. I have good eyesight, so reading a traditional measuring cup isn't a problem. However, I've always disliked having to lean over to watch the cup fill up, or start/stop filling to make sure I have what I need. With the overhead reading, I can pour my liquid in and know exactly when to stop. In my opinion, this is the only way measuring cups should be made in the future." — SK

Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in three sizes).
24
A prep-and-pour cutting board
Sur La Table
This lets you cut up your food and then ~fashoooom~ it straight into a pot or a pan without any pieces falling to the floor and immediately getting claimed by a four-legged friend.

Promising Review: "This cutting board is amazing! After chopping your veggies, this board makes transferring them into a pan, pot or mixing bowl extremely easy and efficient. Just pick up the board using the handle, and the cutting board transforms into a funnel to effortlessly drop the contents of the cutting board into a pan. It's great and we love it!" — Tiffany J

Get it from Sur La Table for $19.95 (available in two colors).
25
A weekly meal planner
Amazon
Map out all your grocery needs in advance, saving you soooo much time, money and food waste in the long run that Captain Planet himself might just come on over for dinner. The list magnetizes to the fridge and has the meal plan on one side and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off on the other.

Promising review: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps! I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. Being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals." — Samantha M.

Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two colors).
26
A digital recipe journal
Amethyst & Garnet / Etsy
Designed for use on any PDF annotation app or software, use this to create recipes (or borrow easy ones from friends!), then organize them by type to access at the touch of a button. This lets you create and house 600 recipes and also has navigable buttons to grocery lists, kitchen inventory, a monthly meal planner and themed stickers, so you can plan out the whole month and ride that easy recipe coaster all the way to the end.

Amethyst & Garnet is an Australia-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in digital planners and organizational tools.

Promising review: "Let me just say. I AM AMAZED! I purchased an iPad along with the Apple pen because I wanted to transition from taking notes and keeping track of things on paper to digitally. I am new to Notability and her recipe book is so easy to use! Would love and most likely will order again from her! I feel like I’ll never lose or forget a recipe ever again." — carlyjcapote

Get it from Amethyst & Garnet on Etsy for $11.56.
