Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.

They criticized the way in which HBO’s epic fantasy drama ended on Sunday in a video that Warren, a Democratic presidential hopeful for 2020, shared to Twitter.

Warren said she was “just really, meh” at the conclusion of the long-running show.

“I feel like we were just getting so close to having this ending with just women running the world and then the last two episodes it’s like, ‘Oh they’re too emotional,’ the end,” added Ocasio-Cortez. “It’s like, ugh, this was written by men.”

Check out the video here:

It’s been over 24 hours. No more spoiler alerts. Here’s why @AOC and I are officially on #TeamSansa now. pic.twitter.com/WKKHDbFz1M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 21, 2019

Both lawmakers said they’d been willing to switch their allegiance to “Team Sansa” and support Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner) after Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) went Mad Queen on her dragon and slaughtered what seems like the majority of King’s Landing in a previous episode.

But they were ultimately disappointed after Sansa did not “go for the big one” and appeared to settle for ruling the North, instead of becoming the ruler of Westeros (which fell to her younger brother Bran Stark).

“I was disappointed,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “We need to get some feminist analysis up in HBO.”

It’s no secret that Warren is a huge “Thrones” fan. In April, she heaped praise on Targaryen in a review for New York magazine’s The Cut. It did not age well, however, given the character’s later mass murderous turn.

Warren and Ocasio-Cortez were echoing some fans’ criticism with their comments.

A viral petition calling for the eighth and final season to be remade “with competent writers” has garnered more than 1.4 million signatures.

But stars Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) and Sophie Turner have respectively dubbed the call for a do-over “rude” and “disrespectful.”