'Game of Thrones' Shot An Alternate Ending, Tormund Actor Says

The many fans who disliked the last season of “Game of Thrones” now have another reason to feel tortured: the HBO drama filmed an alternate conclusion.

Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane, said the different ending exists, but he doused hope of it being shared publicly or replacing the one that caused such an uproar in May when “Thrones” concluded after eight seasons.

“Well, we shot an alternative ending,” the Norwegian actor told Metro UK in an article posted Tuesday. “That was mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

Pressed for details, Hivju replied: “I won’t tell you! But it was fun.”

HBO Kristofer Hivju, left, revealed that an alternate ending to "Game of Thrones" was filmed but just for fun.

“GOT” ended with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) murdered by Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) named Queen in the North, and younger bro Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) ascending to King of the (now) Six Kingdoms.

More than 1.8 million viewers signed a petition for a final season do-over. Nevertheless, the show won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

Now that the critics know there’s an alternative ending out there ― even if it was never intended to be seen ― they may never rest.