'Game Of Thrones' Star Issues Hilarious Instagram Apology To Character He Killed

Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.

#Sorrynotsorry?

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson issued an amusing apology after his “Game of Thrones” character Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane beheaded Nathalie Emmanuell’s Missandei of Naath at the behest of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) on Sunday’s episode.

“So sorry,” the Icelandic actor and competitive strongman wrote in a caption for a snapshot of himself and Emmanuel. “Cersei made me do it. Hope we’re cool,” he added for the post, blurring real life and HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

Check out the post here: