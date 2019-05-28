Warning: “Game of Thrones” spoilers below:

The cast of “Game of Thrones” reacted just as many viewers did after finding out that Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) was going to kill the Night King in the final season of the epic fantasy drama.

Stars including Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) cheered, clapped, punched the air and banged on a table after discovering the bombshell plot point during a script read-through.

The rousing moment featured in the Jeanie Finlay-directed “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” documentary that HBO aired Sunday.

Check out the clip here:

THE CAST FINDING OUT ARYA IS THE ONE WHO KILLS THE NIGHT KING & THEY ALL CHEER FOR HER!❄️👏🏼👌🏼 #GamefThrones #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/bIUDYC3Due — ✨JESSICA✨ (@Scavenger_Jess) May 27, 2019

Arya Stark’s surprise shattering of the Night King became a viral Twitter trend and was seen as a highlight of the show’s eighth and final season, which some critics have accused of having lazy plot and character development.

A Change.org petition calling for the final season to be remade has garnered more than 1.5 million signature. Sophie Turner described it as “disrespectful,” while Jacob Anderson (who plays Grey Worm) said it was “rude.”

Elsewhere in Sunday’s documentary, Harington had a very emotional response to finding out his character would ultimately kill Targaryen.