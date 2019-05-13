Arya's White Horse Scene Sparked 'Old Town Road' Memes

Here’s your “Game of Thrones” spoiler warning, friends. Click away now if you’re not all caught up.

The penultimate episode to “Game of Thrones” ended with Arya Stark coming across a lone white horse amid the rubble of a felled King’s Landing ... so naturally, the internet ran with that imagery and set the scene to the song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Arya went through hell during Sunday’s episode, escaping death by fire and/or crumbling buildings more than a half a dozen times. She’s covered in blood and ash by the time we see her come into contact with the mysterious white horse who seems to be waiting exclusively for her. The final scene of the show involves Arya saddling up and riding off out of King’s Landing in a move that left many fans puzzled and others delighted with the meme possibilities.

Fans have suggested the horse was a biblical reference, a nod to the tale of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse in the New Testament, which features a line that says: “I looked, and behold, an ashen horse; and he who sat on it had the name Death; and Hades was following with him. Authority was given to them over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and with famine and with pestilence and by the wild beasts of the earth.”

And behold, a pale horse. And the name that sat on him was death. And hell followed with him. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/enx3hgwJvM — Andrew (@big_d_odderer) May 13, 2019

Such a reference would mean that Arya is Death, which could mean bad news for Daenerys. Melisandre told Arya she’d close brown eyes, green eyes, and blue eyes for good — and Dany has green eyes (Cersei did too, but ... she’s dead already).

At any rate, biblical references aside, Arya’s moment with her new pet rapidly became a meme on Twitter when fans immediately thought of “Old Town Road” in tandem with our heroine ... because horses.

Please enjoy these jokes, mashups, and more:

arya: (touches horse)



me, whispering: alexa play old town road — p. claire dodson (@Claire_ifying) May 13, 2019

Arya's like



"I'm gonna take my horse to the Old Town Road, I'm gonna ride til I can't no more"



😂 pic.twitter.com/PeRvoYoKhR — Game of Deez Nuts (@WorldofIsaac) May 13, 2019

If I'm working on Thrones, the minute Arya set sight on that horse, we blasting Old Town Road. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) May 13, 2019

Arya + Horse = Old Town Road 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SAM3LHJGwY — Hyenaah (@HyenaahYT) May 13, 2019

arya took her fuckin horse to the old town road in tonight’s episode of #GameofThrones — Sandor Clegane’s No. 1 Fan (@NECROMANClNG) May 13, 2019

Really disappointed Old Town Road didn’t start playing when Arya hopped on the horse. — Rilee Harrison (@rileztweets) May 13, 2019

It would have been a killer episode if Old Town Road played In the background after Arya left Kings landing."I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road....."🎶#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wpyPb3k9nD — Hello Mr. Mulenga🇿🇲🦁™ (@iam_mulenga) May 13, 2019