'Game Of Thrones' Star Reveals How Barack Obama Freaked Out Show's Bosses

But Irish actor Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, said Obama once actually misplaced the copies he was sent ― and it led to some panicked moments for the show’s bosses.

“He lost the DVDs apparently at one stage, apparently, before they went out, they were all biting their nails,” Cunningham told late-night TV host Conan O’Brien on Tuesday.

“Thrones” showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff revealed in April 2016 that Obama was receiving the special treatment.

“When the commander-in-chief says, ‘I want to see advance episodes,’ what are you gonna do?” Benioff said at the time.

It’s unclear which season’s screeners were misplaced, if they were ever found or even if Obama continues to receive advance copies (which, given Cunningham’s anecdote, is probably unlikely).