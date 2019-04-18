ENTERTAINMENT

Bran Stark From 'Game Of Thrones' Reveals The Secret Behind His Creepy Stare

Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright also recalled his funny comeback for co-star Sophie Turner after she said he stared into her soul.

Bran Stark’s creepy staring on Sunday’s Season 8 premiere of “Game of Thronesset the internet alight.

But British actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays the Three-Eyed Raven in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, revealed the look is essentially down to him not wearing glasses or contact lenses during filming.

“I’m getting good at this kind of intense stare, but it’s actually aided by the fact that I’m completely blind when I’m on set,” Hempstead Wright told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night.

Hempstead Wright recalled the time that Sophie Turner, who plays his on-screen sibling Sansa Stark, told him that she felt as if he was staring into her soul.

He replied: “I can’t see you, that’s why.”

Hempstead Wright wouldn’t directly answer Kimmel’s question about the fan theory that his character is really the Night King, only cryptically telling the comedian that the Three-Eyed Raven was “definitely on the side of the living.”

He also shared stories about accidentally dropping “a massive spoiler” during a math lesson and receiving the talk about sex ahead of filming his first scenes.

Check out the interview above.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
9 Weirdest Pieces Of 'Game of Thrones' Official Merchandise
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Game of Thrones Bran Stark Isaac Hempstead Wright Three Eyed Raven Stare
CONVERSATIONS