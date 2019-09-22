Kevin Winter via Getty Images Alfie Allen, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Carice van Houten speak onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Winter came and went, but at least we still have the Emmys to provide us with “Game of Thrones” reunions.

On Sunday night, the 10 nominated members of the cast of the HBO series gathered onstage together to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie to Patricia Arquette of “The Act.”

Alfie Allen, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice van Houten lined up, side by side, and were celebrated for their stellar work on the show, which ended in May after eight seasons.

Each actor spoke during the presentation and received a round of applause, but a teary-eyed Christie was welcomed with the loudest set of cheers for her beloved role as Brienne of Tarth. Christie submitted herself for a nomination after the network failed to do so, as did Allen and van Houten.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau speak onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Alfie Allen/Instagram The "Game of Thrones" cast on Alfie Allen's Instagram.

There was another “GoT” reunion earlier in the evening, when Harington and Turner, who played Jon Snow and Sansa Stark, respectively, hugged during a commercial break in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The final season of “Game of Thrones” received a historic 32 nominations, and took home the prize for Outstanding Drama Series. Although Season 8 had its fair share of fan backlash, the show’s contributions to the world of television ― like Ned Stark ― will never be forgotten.