A Moment Of Silence For The 'Game Of Thrones' Characters We Lost

Viserion (Ice Dragon)

HBO

Cause of death: That shouting match with Jon? No, it was Arya. (Jon, the hell was that?)



Some last words: Viserion had the short end of the stick from the beginning. He was never the Mother of Dragons' favorite, being stuck in a dungeon along with Rhaegal for what seemed like forever. He gets out we all learn the Night King is going pro in javelin, spearing him down beyond the Wall. Then he can't even die in peace. He gets dragged out of the water after the army of the dead made a quick stop at Home Depot for giant chains and he has to do the Night King's bidding. It's been a rough road for Viserion. But now his blue flame has gone out.