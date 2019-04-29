ENTERTAINMENT

A Moment Of Silence For The 'Game Of Thrones' Characters We Lost

The Battle of Winterfell claimed the lives of a few of our favorites.
By Bill Bradley and Leigh Blickley

And now, their watch has ended.

“Game of Thrones” delivered the highly anticipated Battle of Winterfell in Episode 3 of the eighth and final season ― and, predictably, not everyone made it out alive.

The episode, titled “The Long Night” and directed by Miguel Sapochnik, required 11 weeks of night shoots and gave us one of the biggest purgings of series regulars we’ve seen in a while. Although most of the main cast will make it to the next war with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), the North will always remember those who fell, including countless numbers of Dothraki and Unsullied extras. Without further ado, here are some of the most notable characters who didn’t live to see a world without the Night King: 

  • Lord Commander Dolorous Edd Tollett (Ben Crompton)
    Cause of death: Saving Sam Tarly's (John Bradley) life and getting stabbed in the back.

    Some last words: C'mon, Edd. You knew you weren't getting out of this alive? Edd took over as Lord Commander after Jon Snow (Kit Harington) left the Night's Watch following his resurrection. Edd made it through some of the gnarliest battles on the show, including the Wildlings' attack on Castle Black and even Hardhome. But in Season 8, Episode 2, he basically signed his death warrant saying things like, "Last man left, burn the rest of us." R.I.P., Edd. Also, when you're in the middle of a giant battle, don't stop to look at Sam. Just turn around so you don't get stabbed.
  • Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer)
    Cause of Death: Holding the door...way for Arya.

    Some last words: Beric is yet another example of why you should never hold the door for the Starks, though blocking himself in a hallway as wights closed in on Arya saved her life (as did throwing his flaming sword into a wight). Beric was once on Arya's death list for selling her now friend-with-benefits Gendry (Joe Dempsie) to Melisandre (Carive van Houten). But if it weren't for him coming back to life so many times to save her, the Night King would have his army building a winter wonderland right now.
  • Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen)
    Cause of death: Stabbed with his broken spear by the Night King while bravely protecting Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven (Isaac Hempstead Wright).

    Some last words: After being raised by Ned Stark (Sean Bean), Theon turned bad in Season 2 -- taking Winterfell from Bran and Rickon (Art Parkinson) before ultimately being captured by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). But Theon — who was haunted by his early actions for the rest of the series — died defending Bran, aka the Three-Eyed Raven, from the Night King in a full-circle moment. Before he died, Bran thanked him for standing by his side, telling his quasi-brother, "Theon, you're a good man."

    The Ironborn say, "What is dead may never die," but Theon is definitely dead.
  • Lyanna Mormont — the Giantslayer (Bella Ramsey)
    Cause of death: Giant slaying.

    Some last words: When Lyanna Mormont said she was going to fight for the North, you knew she was probably going to go after the biggest wight she could find. And that's exactly what happened. The Head of House Mormont and the best public speaker in Westeros went down swinging due to an undead giant, which is probably the only creature that could've taken her out.
  • Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen)
    Cause of death: Loyalty.

    Some last words: We can't even bear it. Jorah Mormont -- former Head of Bear Island, and Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) Chief Ambassador to the Friend Zone -- didn't make it out of the Battle of Winterfell alive. He's had an up-and-down relationship with Daenerys over the years, betraying her, getting sent away, coming back, getting sent away, etc., etc. In the end, our guy went down fighting for Khaleesi (who kind of used him as a human shield), but he probably wouldn't have wanted it any other way.
  • Night King (Vladimir Furdik)
    Cause of death: Didn't watch game film.

    Some last words: He's been waiting for thousands of years to get one chance to end the world of men and he blew it with lack of preparation. Seconds away from killing Bran, Arya made a leap out of nowhere and switched her knife hand to stab the Night King in the midriff with Valyrian steel. First, never expose your midriff in a battle. Yes, fashion is important, but not in this case. Next, if Night King had just watched Season 7, Episode 4, he would've seen Arya pull a similar move while training with Brienne (Gwendoline Christie). Sorry, dude. This one's on you.
  • White Walkers and the Army of the Dead
    Cause of death: Also Arya. And being kind of useless?

    Some last words: White Walkers are the prime example of what bad parenting can do to kids. The creatures, many of which were probably Craster's (Robert Pugh) sacrificed sons, didn't make it out of the Battle of Winterfell after Arya stabbed the Night King, ending his whole evil career. With their creator gone, the army of the dead all dropped dead, and the White Walkers, who really didn't do anything in this fight, shattered into a million little bits. Rest in pieces, dudes.
  • Viserion (Ice Dragon)
    Cause of death: That shouting match with Jon? No, it was Arya. (Jon, the hell was that?)

    Some last words: Viserion had the short end of the stick from the beginning. He was never the Mother of Dragons' favorite, being stuck in a dungeon along with Rhaegal for what seemed like forever. He gets out we all learn the Night King is going pro in javelin, spearing him down beyond the Wall. Then he can't even die in peace. He gets dragged out of the water after the army of the dead made a quick stop at Home Depot for giant chains and he has to do the Night King's bidding. It's been a rough road for Viserion. But now his blue flame has gone out.
  • Melisandre (Carice van Houten)
    Cause of death: She finally removed her necklace for the last time, dying of old age in the snowy battlefield outside Winterfell. 

    Some last words: While her track record is a bit dismaying, having killed Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony) with a shadow baby in Season 2, put leeches all over Gendry in Season 3, and burned Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram) alive in Season 5, Melisandre did do some good: She resurrected Jon Snow and ultimately predicted Arya would be the one to end of the Night King. The red woman of Volantis died where she said she would, in the strange land of Westeros.

