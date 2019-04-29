A Moment Of Silence For The 'Game Of Thrones' Characters We Lost

And now, their watch has ended.
“Game of Thrones” delivered the highly anticipated Battle of Winterfell in Episode 3 of the eighth and final season ― and, predictably, not everyone made it out alive.
The episode, titled “The Long Night” and directed by Miguel Sapochnik, required 11 weeks of night shoots and gave us one of the biggest purgings of series regulars we’ve seen in a while. Although most of the main cast will make it to the next war with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), the North will always remember those who fell, including countless numbers of Dothraki and Unsullied extras. Without further ado, here are some of the most notable characters who didn’t live to see a world without the Night King: