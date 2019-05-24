WARNING: “Game of Thrones” spoilers below:

Charles Dance does not appear to have been wowed by the way “Game of Thrones” ended.

The British actor, whose character Tywin Lannister was written out in Season 4 of HBO’s epic fantasy drama, revealed on Friday’s broadcast of “Good Morning Britain” that the final season left him “confused.”

He is not alone. Fans have been griping on social media, and more than 1.5 million signatures have been added to a Change.org petition calling for the season to be remade.

Dance, 72, said he “watched as much” of the series as he could because he wanted to find out what would happen to characters like Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke), who his character had never met.

But when he “got to the very end,” he simply thought “hmm, OK.”

“There’s little Arya (Maisie Williams), she’s going off on a cruise somewhere, poor Jon’s (Kit Harington) gone back up North beyond the wall and then there’s Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), all the people left alive are sat around the table, ‘what are we going to do now? Shall we have a cup of tea or something?’” Dance noted.

“I thought, ‘agh, I don’t know,’” he concluded.

Sophie Turner (aka Sansa Stark) has slammed the petition as “disrespectful.”

Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), meanwhile, dubbed it “rude.”

Check out the clip of Dance’s “Good Morning Britain” appearance here: