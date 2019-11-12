The 'Game Of Thrones' Coffee Cup Mystery Is Back From The Dead

The “Game of Thrones” coffee cup mystery is just like Jon Snow ― it has come back from the dead.

Of all the unanswered questions and unresolved plotlines in the show, this is the one that just won’t quit: Who left the coffee cup in the shot during Season 8, Episode 4?

Fans thought they finally had their answer last month when Emilia Clarke appeared on “The Tonight Show” and told host Jimmy Fallon that she knew who the culprit was. Now, her allegations against co-star Conleth Hill have been called into question.

“We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth Hill, who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!’” Clarke told Fallon.

“It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so! He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry, darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.’”

Game of Thrones/HBO Did Varys leave the coffee cup in the shot?

On Sunday, Hill told British broadcaster Channel 4 he was neither confirming nor denying the allegations.

“You know, there’s no proof that I did it. So accuse away,” he said.

“I would need to have had Mr. Man arms to leave a coffee cup there,” he added. “I took a bullet for Emilia Clarke and she touted on me.” (Mr. Men is a British children’s book series that features one character with comically long arms.)

“I’m just not making any comments until I have a lawyer!” Hill added.

Looks like the buck has been passed yet again. Previously, Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, accused Clarke of the deed.

HBO responded to the coffee cup blunder when the episode was first released: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

While HBO could’ve left viewers wondering if Westeros was, in fact, the first-ever location for a Starbucks, the show ended up taking action and the cup was digitally erased from the scene less than 48 hours after it aired.