Another 'Game Of Thrones' Star Appears To Have The Coronavirus

Earlier this week, “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Now, another “Game of Thrones” star seems to be doing the same.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand on the HBO show, sent out a message appearing to confirm that she, too, has the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The actor, who was set to star in Chekhov’s “The Seagull” in London’s West End alongside the Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke, wrote about shows being shut down by the coronavirus outbreak, saying, “So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes.”

Varma then appeared to say she has COVID-19, writing, “I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.”

Reps for Varma did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hivju, in his previous message on Instagram saying he had tested positive, added that he was “in good health” and implored people to be mindful of those who are at higher risk.

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!” the actor wrote.