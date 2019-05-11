Sophie Turner Names ‘The Culprit’ Behind ‘Game Of Thrones’ Rogue Cup Goof

Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.

The blame game for who was responsible for that rogue cup in “Game of Thrones” continues.

But Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, staunchly denied it was down to her on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The errant cup appeared in front of Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen during the banquet of Winterfell in the fourth episode of season 8, titled “The Last of the Starks,” that aired Sunday.

Fallon noted how the cup was similar to the one that Turner was pictured holding in this photograph with Bella Ramsey, who plays Lyanna Mormont:

“OK, let’s clear this up,” said Turner, who tied the knot with singer-songwriter Joe Jonas in Las Vegas last week.

“This girl dies,” the British actress explained as she pointed to Ramsey/Mormont in the photo. “And this is a scene from the episode after she dies, so why am I holding this coffee cup, that’s in a different scene?”

“And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything,” she continued. “So I’m just gonna go with, I mean, look who it’s placed in front. Emilia Clarke, she’s the culprit.”

Fallon was excited by the accusation.

But Turner was likely just stirring the pot, as fellow British co-star Clarke appeared to deny responsibility Wednesday with this Instagram post:

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!” she captioned the picture. “The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea…”

Maybe the wrongdoer will be revealed in one of “Thrones” final two episodes?

But just notice how no-one is blaming Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) just yet. We wonder why...