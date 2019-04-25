Daniel Portman, the actor who plays the sweet and gentle Podrick Payne on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” said many female fans have groped him in public without his consent.

“I’ve been grabbed by so many ... like the amount of like older, older women who are very...” Portman recently told Esquire, while making a groping gesture.

Portman, 27, began working on “GoT” when he was just 20 years old. His character Podrick ― possibly the only person left who hasn’t committed multiple brutal acts of violence ― was small and arguably inconsequential until that famous Season 3 scene where he pleasures three prostitutes so well they refuse to accept payment.

Since then, the actor said, fans have been much more aggressive when they spot him.

“What can you do? You know? Obviously tell them not to do it,” Portman said. “It hasn’t happened for a while.”

Still, Portman added, fans should be able to separate Podrick from Portman: “I don’t want to say it comes with the territory, but, you know, people are crazy about it. It’s certainly not cool.”